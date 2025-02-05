Message from customers to Movistar, Orange, and Vodafone: they must implement it now

Spam calls have become one of the main nuisances for mobile phone users worldwide. Spain is no exception. Movistar, Orange, and Vodafone must pay more attention to this growing issue and take a cue from what has already been implemented in other countries.

In particular, the United Kingdom has taken an important step to reduce unwanted calls. Without a doubt, it should serve as an inspiration for these companies in Spain.

The solution to be considered by Movistar, Orange, and Vodafone

More and more users are receiving unsolicited calls at any time of the day. These calls usually aim to sell products or services in which customers have shown no interest. This creates a bad experience for users.

In many cases, these numbers come from abroad and present themselves with national prefixes to confuse the receiver. This makes it even more difficult to identify them. Although in the past it was relatively easy to detect this type of call thanks to international prefixes, today the situation has become more complicated.

In the United Kingdom, the telecommunications regulator Ofcom has taken action to protect users from this type of telephone harassment. A few days ago, a measure came into effect that requires operators to block calls from abroad with a national phone number.

This regulation aims to curb the fraudulent use of spoofed numbers and significantly reduce spam calls. This problem indeed plagues many countries in our surroundings.

Most interestingly, the operator BT had already been implementing this practice voluntarily. In the first 30 days of application, BT prevented more than a million spam calls from reaching its users. This demonstrates the magnitude of the problem and the effectiveness of this measure.

Why should Movistar, Orange, and Vodafone follow this example?

Movistar, Orange, and Vodafone should take note of what has happened in the United Kingdom and apply similar solutions. Implementing blocks on fraudulent or unsolicited calls could make a big difference in the user experience. They would be freed from a burden of unwanted calls that affect their time and peace of mind.

Moreover, this measure wouldn't only benefit users but also strengthen the reputation of these operators. It is true that trust in telecommunications companies is often tarnished by customer complaints. But making decisions that favor users would help improve the image of these companies.

What should the operators do?

It is time for Movistar, Orange, and Vodafone to act. The experience in the United Kingdom is clear proof that this practice works and has a positive impact. Spanish operators must begin to actively collaborate with users to reduce the nuisances caused by spam calls.

Users are already tired of receiving unwanted calls, and operators have the responsibility to offer effective solutions. It is not just a matter of convenience for customers. It is also a problem that directly affects trust in the services these companies offer.