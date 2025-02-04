Vodafone's announcement marks a turning point: its customers will come out winning

Vodafone has just announced a milestone in the history of telecommunications. The company has achieved the world's first satellite video call from a remote area. Without conventional network coverage.

This breakthrough promises to change the way we connect, especially in rural or hard-to-reach areas. The most surprising thing is that it wasn't necessary to use a specialized phone, but rather an ordinary smartphone was used.

This achievement has the potential to revolutionize communications. It will offer millions of people living in isolated places or with unstable coverage the possibility to communicate better. Whether it's browsing the internet, making video calls, or sending messages without the need for advanced equipment.

| Vodafone, etonastenka de phkorotkova

The video call was made from a mountainous region of Wales, an area that until now had never had access to mobile broadband. This breakthrough comes thanks to a collaboration between Vodafone and AST SpaceMobile. It is the company responsible for operating the BlueBird satellites, which are key in this new technology.

Vodafone manages to surprise everyone

The great innovation behind this achievement is the BlueBird satellites, which operate in space. These satellites relay communication signals directly to Vodafone's infrastructure on Earth. As if they were base stations, allowing the replication of 4G and 5G mobile network experiences.

Thanks to this system, the connection is smooth, without interruptions, and with a quality of service comparable to traditional mobile networks. The most notable thing is that, unlike previous systems, it is not necessary to have special equipment or complex antennas. Users can continue using their conventional mobile phones.

The most important aspect of this advancement is that it opens the door to much more accessible global connectivity. In remote places, where traditional mobile phone networks don't reach, people will be able to enjoy advanced communication services.

| Europa Press

Vodafone and AST SpaceMobile are working to make this technology available to users in Europe by the end of 2025. The company intends to gradually expand this service. It will thus bring connectivity to more countries and regions that currently don't have access to quality mobile services.

The future of telecommunications with Vodafone

This breakthrough is just the beginning of what promises to be a true revolution in telecommunications. The BlueBird satellites are the key to offering connectivity even in the most isolated areas of the planet. With this new technology, Vodafone has taken a giant step toward a more connected future, where geographical barriers are no longer an obstacle.

With the aim of offering an uninterrupted mobile experience, this innovative satellite network promises to improve the lives of thousands of people. Especially those who have so far lived disconnected from the digital world.