Unbelievable! Vinícius Júnior takes 33 signings from Real Madrid for his new team

Vinícius Júnior has been one of the main protagonists of the summer. Those who work with him every day know that we're talking about a unique footballer, capable of deciding matches with his unbelievable dribbling and his ease for scoring amazing goals. For years, he has shown this at Santiago Bernabéu, the temple for Madridists who have made him their absolute reference point.

However, Vinícius Júnior's continuity at Real Madrid wasn't clear until the last day of the transfer window. His performance last season didn't fully convince the board. Although he finished the campaign with 22 goals and 19 assists, the general feeling was that he could have given much more.

In addition, his financial demands complicated the negotiation of a contract renewal that seemed imminent. Florentino Pérez was firm in not giving in to all of Vinícius's demands. That tension almost caused his unexpected departure from the club.

Finally, the transfer window came to an end and Vinícius Júnior is still a Real Madrid footballer. Calm has returned to the Madridist environment, which can't imagine the immediate future of the locker room without him. At least for now, his continuity is assured, but his latest gesture could once again generate many rumors.

Unbelievable! Vinícius Júnior takes 33 signings away from Real Madrid for his new project

But there's a detail that hasn't gone unnoticed in recent hours. It's a side of Vinícius Júnior much less known to the general public. The Brazilian has become the owner of FC Alverca, a team in Portugal's Primeira Divisão.

Alverca is facing a new era after their promotion to the top Portuguese division. Vinícius hasn't hesitated to take the reins of the project with surprising intensity. Proof of this is that this summer he has completed no less than 33 signings.

The figure has made an impact, since few teams in Europe have moved the market so much. Vinícius wants Alverca to be competitive from day one. For this, he has built an almost entirely new squad.

Vinícius Júnior focuses on Alverca and threatens Real Madrid

Obviously, the differences between Alverca and Real Madrid are huge. There's no possibility of comparison in sporting or financial terms. None of those 33 signings would have a place in the Real Madrid squad.

Even so, the move is generating debate among Madridists. Florentino Pérez considers it essential that his star footballer is fully focused on the club. A business venture of such magnitude could become an unnecessary distraction for Vinícius Júnior, who must show his best version again on the field.

What is clear is that Vinícius Júnior will have to manage his priorities well. Real Madrid expects him to recover his best form and be decisive again on the big stages. His future at Bernabéu depends on what he shows on the field, not in the offices of Portugal.