Dean Huijsen makes it easy for Barça, Deco already knows: 'He'd like to play with...'

The Spanish defender Dean Huijsen, who is under contract with Real Madrid, has become one of the most outstanding players at the start of this season. Dean Huijsen, signed this summer by Madrid, was making a huge impact in the Premier League, but his adaptation to the Spanish national team and the white club has been simply spectacular. Meanwhile, Dean Huijsen has made things very easy for Barça by breaking his silence: Madrid's center-back warns Deco and the culer club should stay alert.

Dean Huijsen is with the Spanish national team just hours before playing the first qualifying match for the 2026 World Cup. As is now customary, Spanish players give interviews in which they send messages, which are aimed at the fans or even at sporting directors like Deco. In this case, Dean Huijsen has spoken and has done so to warn Barça: he feels comfortable playing with a culer center-back, so Deco should stay alert.

| Europa Press

Dean Huijsen is an undisputed starter with Madrid and, presumably, will also be one for Luis de la Fuente, who has 6 Barça players in his Spanish national team. Dean Huijsen has given an interview to "Diario MARCA" in which he has made several headlines: he feels very comfortable playing in Madrid and believes he has adapted quickly. "You can imagine the magnitude of Real Madrid, but living it is different," Dean Huijsen confessed, who has arrived in Madrid from Bournemouth in the Premier League.

Dean Huijsen makes it easy for Barça, Deco already knows: "He would like to play with..."

Dean Huijsen was linked with a move to Barça, but the Catalan club was "tight" financially and had Iñigo Martínez, who has ultimately left in this transfer window. Now, Dean Huijsen has sent a clear message to Deco, although it seems very unlikely that Barça can make a move in the upcoming transfer windows: it seems very complicated.

In that interview with "MARCA", Dean Huijsen confessed that he feels "very comfortable playing with Pau Cubarsí", Barça's center-back with whom he is set to lead the Spanish defense. Unlike what many fans think, Dean Huijsen believes that he doesn't "need a more forceful center-back by his side".

Deco should stay alert, although it seems very unlikely that Barça can make a move to sign Dean Huijsen. Dean Huijsen has a contract with Real Madrid until June 2030 and everything seems to indicate that Florentino Pérez, the boss of Real Madrid, will secure him to ensure the white club's defensive future. Despite this, Dean Huijsen is clear about it: he can form a golden partnership with Pau Cubarsí, who has also been drafted to the Spanish national team.