Nico Williams asks him to swap Barça for Athletic Club: 'You won't play with Flick'

Nico Williams renewed his contract with Athletic Club after turning down the offer from Hansi Flick, the German coach who wanted him at Barça. It wasn't an easy decision for the younger Williams, but the truth is that, for now, Nico Williams feels comfortable at Athletic Club. In fact, Athletic Club renewed his contract and made him the highest-paid player in their history, something that should be highlighted now that the transfer window has closed.

Nico Williams has become the great leader and the face of Athletic Club and, as expected, he doesn't just make moves on the field. Nico Williams is also working in the offices and wants to get ahead of the game for the winter transfer window, when a star could leave Barça to join Athletic. Nico Williams has already contacted a Barça gem and has been very clear: "With Hansi Flick you're not going to play, so come to Athletic Club".

| Europa Press

The transfer window is closed and Athletic Club is a bit 'tied up' because of Laporte not being registered, former central defender for Al-Nassr with Ronaldo or Iñigo Martínez. Despite the complexity of the matter, Nico Williams is working, in parallel, on signing a star who would leave Barça to play for Athletic Club. Nico Williams's idea is not only clear, it's also very concise and direct: he wants to convince a young star who, for now, barely plays under Hansi Flick.

Nico Williams asks him to swap Barça for Athletic Club: "With Flick you don't play"

Nico Williams is the big star of Athletic Club and the Navarrese wants to show it both on and off the field. A lot is demanded of Nico Williams, but the left winger, who has been drafted by the Spanish national team to play in the World Cup qualifiers, is willing to do whatever it takes. In addition, Athletic Club supporters aim to 'dismantle' Barça, something that Nico Williams is also planning, as he seeks to finalize a signing from the Catalan club led by Hansi Flick.

Flick doesn't count on a winger who has already received calls and messages from Nico Williams. At Barça he barely plays, but his situation would change dramatically if he signed for Athletic Club, coached by Ernesto Valverde, who usually gives many opportunities. Nico Williams is clear about it: he wants a young Barça talent to pack his bags and join Athletic Club, which this season will play in the UEFA Champions League.

Flick sidelined him and Nico Williams rescues him for Athletic Club: "Goodbye Barça to play in Bilbao..."

Flick stands out as a coach who really bets on young players, but the truth is that there aren't minutes or opportunities for everyone. Nico Williams knows this and, for that reason, he wanted to pick up the phone to contact a gem who barely plays under Flick: signing ready for Athletic Club.

The transfer window is closed, but Athletic Club and Nico Williams are working to start planning for the January transfer window, which promises to be exciting. At Barça there's a star who didn't leave on the last day of the transfer window because he's injured, but who is highly regarded by Athletic Club.

Athletic Club want to sign a Barça player and want to do it through Nico Williams, who has already called Dani Rodríguez. The Barça winger, born in Astigarraga, could fit into Ernesto Valverde's plans and Barça will listen to offers, since he barely plays under Flick's guidance. Nico Williams has already contacted Rodríguez: he doesn't play at Barça and at Athletic Club he would have more chances to play in La Liga and the Champions League.