They publish a photo of Pedri that's going to go viral worldwide: 'Messi hasn't achieved it'

Pedri has established himself as the great leader of FC Barcelona. Although he shares the locker room with figures like Lamine Yamal or Robert Lewandowski, the true general captain is "8." Hansi Flick knows this, which is why he has handed him the keys to the team without hesitation.

The Canary Islander is responding with brilliant performances match after match. His soccer combines intelligence, technique, and sacrifice, making him one of the best players on the planet. Every time Pedri touches the ball, FC Barcelona breathes and opponents tremble.

| Europa Press, E-Noticies

That's why, although there are notable differences, comparisons with Lionel Messi are starting to become inevitable. Pedri has shown that he has enough talent and personality to lead a project as demanding as FC Barcelona's. His maturity and calmness on the field are reminiscent of the greatest of all time.

Pedri gets closer and closer to Messi

Both shared a locker room during the 2020/21 season at Camp Nou. Pedri was only 17 years old, but he was already daring to ask for the ball and make important decisions. Messi saw this clearly and became his main support, advising and guiding him in his first steps.

That relationship marked the Canary Islander, who learned to live with maximum pressure in record time. Since then, Pedri has worked quietly to become what he is today: an undisputed leader. Now, four years later, the statistics confirm what many suspected.

In recent hours, a statistic has come to light that reinforces the comparison with Messi. Of the 20 matches he has played in 2025, Pedri has been named MVP in 13 of them. An extraordinary figure that reflects his impact in every game.

But that's not all, because his consistency is frightening. In the last 35 matches, Pedri hasn't dropped below a 7 in any rating from the portal Sofascore. The most surprising thing is that only in 5 of them did he get less than a 7.5, which proves an almost perfect level.

Pedri's numbers surprise the greatest of all time

Not even Messi managed to keep such a high average over so many consecutive matches. Pedri's consistency, combined with his youth and his history of overcoming injuries, multiplies the merit even more. The Canary Islander doesn't just shine, but does so consistently.

This performance has made him untouchable for both FC Barcelona and the Spanish National Team. Flick knows that his project revolves around "8," and Luis de la Fuente trusts him as an essential piece of La Roja. Today, Pedri is no longer just a promise: he's present and future.

The statistic has spread like wildfire on social media and Pedri's image is starting to go around the world. His performances place him at a level reserved only for the chosen ones. Although comparisons are odious, Barça smile knowing they have in their ranks a footballer capable of looking Messi himself straight in the eye.