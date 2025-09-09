Spanish national team is experiencing a moment of great excitement. Under Luis de la Fuente's leadership, the national team has managed to regain trust and achieve good results. The recent conquest of the European Championship represents what this group can achieve.

The main goal now is the World Cup, which will take place next summer. To reach it, Spain must get through a group stage that has started flawlessly. The victories against Bulgaria and Türkiye have strengthened faith in the project.

| @SEFutbol

Luis de la Fuente has built a solid locker room. The unity among his players is one of the main keys to success. Men like Unai Simón, Cucurella, or Morata are undisputed in his system.

Precisely because of that stability, making the squad list is no easy task. Players like Álvaro Carreras, Balde, or Joan García know how hard it is to earn a spot. The coach prioritizes those who've always replied.

Luis de la Fuente warns Hansi Flick and Barça: if he doesn't play he won't go to the World Cup

However, Barça has become an indirect protagonist of the national team. Luis de la Fuente has sent a warning to Hansi Flick regarding one of his defenders. We're talking about Eric García, a center-back who wants to regain his prominence with La Roja.

Eric García has started the season as a starter for the Catalan team. His performance has convinced the board, who are already working on renewing his contract. That trust is a great opportunity for the player.

However, Luis de la Fuente has been clear. If Eric García doesn't keep that consistency at Barça, his chances of being at the World Cup will be reduced. The coach demands minutes and regularity from the candidates.

Eric García is on the right track

So far, only three league matchdays have passed. It's too early to make drastic decisions about the squad. However, if Eric consolidates himself, the coach will have to seriously consider his return to the national team.

Luis de la Fuente's message is forceful. The coach wants the best, but also those who show their consistency week after week at their clubs. In that sense, Eric García has the opportunity to convince him.

| Europa Press

Hansi Flick will have to decide whether to keep trusting the center-back, who's started every match so far. Barça needs defensive solidity and, for now, Eric is providing it. His case will be one of the most closely followed in the coming months.

The next squad list is on the horizon. If Eric keeps his level, he could be the big surprise. Otherwise, the World Cup will remain a distant dream for him.