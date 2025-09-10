Official: Jude Bellingham is going to leave Real Madrid: 'If god wills, it could happen'

Jude Bellingham is one of the most valuable assets for Real Madrid. Since his arrival at Bernabéu, he has shown extraordinary talent. His ability to organize play in the midfield and at the same time appear in attack makes him a complete player.

| Europa Press

In his first season at Real Madrid, he posted numbers worthy of a true global star. He scored 23 goals and provided 13 assists, figures within reach of very few midfielders. With such a performance, he quickly became an idol for the Bernabéu fans.

The impact of Jude Bellingham has been so great that he is already considered one of the leaders in the locker room. Despite his young age, he has earned the respect of his teammates and all Madridists. For many, he is Zidane's natural heir, and that is no small feat at Bernabéu.

Jude Bellingham is back

The latest news about Jude Bellingham is divided into two highly relevant issues. On one hand, Real Madrid's "5" has returned to training after successfully recovering from his shoulder surgery, so he could reappear in the coming weeks. Without a doubt, this is great news.

However, on the other hand, Jude Bellingham has set off all the alarms. In a recent interview, he spoke about his adaptation to Spain and his vision for the future. Although he praised both the club and our country, he also left a completely unexpected message.

Jude Bellingham won't always be at Real Madrid

The Englishman has admitted that he doesn't rule out leaving Real Madrid and playing one day in the Premier League. He acknowledged that he has a special affection for England and for his childhood team. Those words have not gone unnoticed.

"Yes, maybe you'll never know. To be fair, I grew up as a Manchester United fan, so who knows, if God wills, it could happen", Jude Bellingham stated with complete naturalness. These statements have hit Real Madrid like a bomb.

Manchester United will have to speak first with Florentino Pérez

The fact that Jude Bellingham openly acknowledges his fondness for Manchester United creates uncertainty at Bernabéu. He has become a key piece in Real Madrid's plans, and losing him would be a severe blow to the sports project. Florentino Pérez knows this and will try to make him change his mind.

For now, the Englishman has made it clear that he is happy in the Spanish capital. He enjoys his life in Madrid, his teammates, and the trust of the board. However, he has also reminded everyone that in soccer, nothing can ever be taken for granted.

For now, Madridists can rest easy. Jude Bellingham will continue to wear the white jersey, at least until 2029, and bring joy to Bernabéu. But on the horizon looms the shadow of Manchester United, a destination that could tempt the English genius sooner than desired.