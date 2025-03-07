Pau Víctor Accused of Being Responsible for Deco's Mistake: 'Everyone Said It'

The 2024-2025 season has been a roller coaster for Pau Víctor, a young forward for Barça. After an outstanding preseason, where he showed his potential and adaptability to the first team, his participation in official matches has been limited. Despite this, Hansi Flick has maintained his confidence in the former Girona player, rejecting his departure on several occasions, which demonstrates support for the striker.

Meanwhile, while Pau Víctor has the full support of FC Barcelona and Hansi Flick despite the lack of playing time, Vitor Roque hasn't been as fortunate. Deco, the club's sporting director, bet on his signing, but the expectations didn't materialize. Under the direction of Xavi Hernández, Vitor Roque didn't have opportunities, and his loan to Real Betis hasn't been satisfactory either, leading to his hasty return to Brazil.

Pau Víctor and Vitor Roque: Two Sides of the Coin

It's clear that neither Pau Víctor nor Vitor Roque are satisfied with the role they've had this season. However, after the statements of André Cury, Tigrinho's representative, it seems that within Barça they were very clear about whom to bet on. "The club and the press, everyone said that Pau Víctor was a better player, so we left," Cury declared about his client's move to Palmeiras.

In a recent interview on 'RAC 1', André Cury offered several details about Vitor Roque's departure from Barça. Cury mentioned that the club considered Pau Víctor a more viable option, which influenced the decision to seek a new destination for him. This statement suggests that, from the sporting management, the player trained at La Masia was favored over the newly incorporated Brazilian.

André Cury's Accusation: Is Deco Responsible for the Mistake?

Cury's statement implies that Deco, by backing the signing of Vitor Roque, might have made an evaluation error. By prioritizing Tigrinho over Pau Víctor, who was already showing his worth at Barça Atlètic, the sporting management might have wasted resources and opportunities. This situation opens a debate about the effectiveness of the decisions made in the management of the squad and the club's signing strategy.

The recent events surrounding Pau Víctor and Vitor Roque highlight the great complexity of decision-making in the sports management of a club as significant as Barça. It is essential that both the sporting management and the coaching staff conduct accurate and strategic evaluations to optimize the available resources and talent. Learning from these episodes can be crucial to avoid similar mistakes in the future and ensure the team's success in upcoming seasons.