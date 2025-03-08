Jorge Mendes Makes It Very Clear to Barça: 'Ansu Fati Needs...'

Last Wednesday, during the Champions League match between Barça and Benfica in Lisbon, a significant dinner-meeting took place for the future of the Catalan club. Joan Laporta, Barça's president, and Jorge Mendes, a renowned football agent, participated in this meeting. The meeting also included the presence of Rafa Márquez, a former Barça player and current assistant coach of the Mexican national team.

One of the central topics of the meeting was the renewal of Lamine Yamal, a young promise from La Masia. According to Jorge Mendes's statements after the meeting, "Lamine is definitely going to renew." These words provide reassurance to the Barça fans, who see Yamal as a future star of the team and a top-level player.

However, another highlight of the meeting was related to the current situation of Ansu Fati. The '10', who was once considered one of the greatest promises in world soccer, is going through a challenging period. His future is uncertain, and Jorge Mendes has communicated to Joan Laporta what he needs.

Ansu Fati, Protagonist of the Meeting in Lisbon

The 2024-2025 season is not being favorable for Ansu Fati. To date, he has only participated in 8 official matches, accumulating 165 minutes of play without scoring goals or assisting his teammates. This lack of prominence contrasts with his salary status, as he is the third highest-paid player in the Barça squad, behind Lewandowski and De Jong.

In this scenario, Jorge Mendes was blunt after his meeting with Joan Laporta: "Ansu Fati needs to play, and at Barça, it's not easy to play." The Portuguese agent believes that the lack of minutes is affecting the young forward's development and confidence. Therefore, if the situation doesn't change for the rest of the season, a consensual exit will be sought next summer market.

Ansu Fati's Departure Is a Reality

After Jorge Mendes's words, it seems evident that Ansu Fati will leave FC Barcelona this very summer. He has confessed that it will be difficult for him to play at the Catalan club, so his goal now is to find him a new destination. This search will not be easy, mainly due to his high salary.

In this context, the leagues of Saudi Arabia and Qatar emerge as viable options, as they have the economic capacity to take on his contract and offer him the prominence he needs. These competitions have shown interest in attracting renowned players to elevate their level and international visibility. Ansu Fati fits perfectly.