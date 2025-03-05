Fierce Criticism of Messi in the United States, Mls Explodes: 'david Beckham Did It'

The arrival of Messi in the United States marked a true revolution for Major League Soccer. The Argentine star landed in Miami as the great reference, not only in sports but also commercially for the North American league. His mere presence multiplied audiences, attracted major sponsorships, and turned every match into a spectacle capable of filling entire stadiums with fans eager to see the World Champion live.

However, the media and commercial impact caused by Messi also implies a responsibility that, according to some, the Argentine is not assuming as he should. In recent hours, Alexi Lalas, a legend of American soccer and an authoritative voice of the MLS, has harshly criticized Messi. He did so after what happened in the match between Inter Miami and the Houston Dynamo.

| Europa Press

What Happened with Messi?

The reason for the controversy is simple: after playing three league matches, Messi decided to rest in the fourth round to recover physically and avoid a possible injury. Up to that point, nothing unusual, as it is common for great stars to carefully manage their physical load. The problem arose because the '10' not only didn't play, but he also didn't travel with his team to Texas.

Messi stayed in Miami, leaving thousands of fans disappointed who had bought tickets just for the chance to see him, even if it was from the stands or during warm-up. This caused deep frustration among many supporters, and Alexi Lalas was the first to clearly express what many think. "Messi made the decision to come to the MLS, and his responsibilities, whether he accepts it or not, go far beyond kicking the ball," he stated.

In fact, Messi's absence was so notable that the Texas team gave away tickets to their fans for other matches as an apology.

Comparisons with David Beckham Don't Favor Messi

To reinforce his argument against Messi, Alexi Lalas recalled the figure of David Beckham, another global icon who once radically changed the visibility of the MLS. "In the era when we had David Beckham at LA Galaxy, I remember that at first, he was injured and still traveled just so people could see him." A way to highlight that the Englishman perfectly understood that his role went beyond the field.

Finally, Lalas directed his criticisms directly at Messi with a damning statement. "You accepted this responsibility of being the face of the league and you're shirking that responsibility by doing this." With these words, he made it clear that he expects more commitment from the Argentine, especially in terms of respecting the fans who make such an effort to come and see him.

The MLS has erupted, and Messi already knows what it means to be the star who promised to transform American soccer. The debate is open, but the criticisms are already on the table. Now, it remains to be seen how the Argentine star will respond.