Surprise, Darwin Núñez's Future Takes a Radical Turn: 'what Arne Slot Has Said...'

Darwin Núñez, Uruguayan center forward for Liverpool, was rumored to sign for Barça during the summer transfer market, but the culer club had no salary margin to sign him. With a contract until 2028, Barça considered his signing impossible, but everything has taken a radical turn in the last few hours: Darwin Núñez would be closer than ever. Barça is still looking for a center forward to replace Robert Lewandowski and it is evident that Darwin Núñez is one of the candidates to be it: everything has changed, his signing is possible.

If all goes well, Barça will operate again with LaLiga EA Sports' 1:1 rule during the summer market, as several pending payments will be closed. This way, Barça is preparing about 70 million between fixed and variable to attempt the signing of a Premier League star who plays in Liverpool. Moreover, according to this digital source, this Liverpool star is Darwin Núñez, who is willing to leave Anfield to try his luck at Barça under Hansi Flick.

Barça already inquired about Darwin Núñez and Liverpool's response was clear and direct: "Darwin Núñez is not leaving Anfield and has a valid contract". That was the English club's response a few months ago, but now everything has taken a radical turn and Darwin Núñez, after some words from Arne Slot, seems closer. Barça has closed the sale of Vitor Roque for about 30M€, so by adding more money, the signing of Darwin Núñez could become a reality this summer.

Surprise, Darwin Núñez's Future Takes a Radical Turn: 'Excites Barça with...'

It is no surprise nor secret that Barça is looking for a replacement for Robert Lewandowski, who has significantly reduced his playing time under the German Hansi Flick. Lewandowski, due to his physical condition, can no longer play everything, which is why Barça is already focusing on strong profiles in Europe that might be on the market. One of these names is Darwin Núñez, who already offered himself to Barça and is eager to land in Spain: he still has a house in Almería.

As we already reported in 'e-Notícies' a few months ago, Barça already wanted to attempt or, rather, probe the signing of Darwin Núñez during the summer transfer market of 2025. Despite Darwin Núñez's interest, Liverpool was adamant and did not even want to negotiate with Barça, a club that could have offered about 50M€ for the forward. Now Barça, with much more urgency, will try again to sign a Darwin Núñez who, now, believes Liverpool will let him leave with full certainty.

Moreover, as if all this were not enough, in the last few hours Liverpool's coach, Arne Slot, has 'blamed' the lack of work of the Uruguayan center forward. "For the second consecutive time, I am not happy with Darwin Núñez's work, I can't accept that he doesn't give it his all", explained Liverpool's coach, Arne Slot. From England, they assure that Núñez will leave Liverpool in the summer and that his preferred destination would be Flick's Barça, which is already waiting for him with open arms in the summer.