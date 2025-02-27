It's Official, Alejandro Balde Blesses Barça's New Signing: 'he's a Great...'

Alejandro Balde is one of those footballers who attracts attention and is destined to make a mark in an era. The defender has, despite his young age, spent a considerable amount of time at the top of world football. Playing in Barça's first team is something very few people achieve, so we are talking about players with a lot of skill.

Barça is recovering after several years of a difficult financial situation and is already starting to look further ahead. In fact, signings are becoming increasingly viable and its management is already scouting the best options in the market. Meanwhile, Laporta has already closed the first signing, who will immediately join the dynamics of the Catalan club and who knows Alejandro Balde perfectly.

Alejandro Balde, One of La Masia's Gems

Alejandro Balde is at a very good level and has established himself as one of the best current left-backs. Although he hasn't always had it easy, the full-back has managed to overcome adversity and has taken a step forward. One of the most criticized aspects of Barça's full-back is his defensive ability, but he is correcting it.

Alejandro Balde has always performed well in attack, but everything defensive has been more challenging for him. Since the beginning of this season, the full-back has been progressively improving and is now quite solid in the backline. Additionally, the defender knows what it's like to be sidelined due to injury, so he knows he must take advantage of the good moments.

Without a doubt, Alejandro Balde is one of the most exciting projects of La Masia. The Catalan club's youth academy always yields good results and that's why Laporta wants to try to save the reserve team from the dramatic situation it finds itself in. In this regard, a new signing has now arrived whom Balde knows perfectly to try to reverse the dynamics.

Alejandro Balde Gives the OK to Barça's New Signing

Barça's new signing is Sergi Milà, who arrives to take charge of the reserve team. The 'B' team is at the bottom of the standings and the risk of relegation is more than real, so Laporta has decided to dispense with Albert Sánchez. He has done so when the situation is not yet unsalvageable, so Sergi has a great opportunity to pull the reserve team out of the pit.

Sergi Milà has recently been the coordinator of eleven-a-side football and director of methodology at La Masia. Before that, he had been a coach of the youth teams since 2001, so he knows the ins and outs of the Catalan entity very well. He has been responsible for guiding the young players in the right direction for many years and Alejandro Balde has been one of them.

Barça's reserve team is going through a tough time, so the higher-ups have decided to make a change. Sergi Milà has become the new coach and those who know him, like Alejandro Balde, say he is a great coach. We will see if Sergi is capable of turning things around and getting Barça B out of the relegation zone.