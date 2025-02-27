Approaching Barça, Rafael Leão Proves Fabrizio Romano Right: Top Signing

Rafael Leão has established himself in the world of soccer as one of the best wingers across the continent. The AC Milan player has been showing very good performance for some time, a factor that has placed him in the spotlight. Laporta was interested in him in the past, but circumstances did not allow the conversations to advance.

But now Barça has improved a lot in economic terms and has once again become a reference for the best footballers of the moment. In fact, all the big teams applaud the overcoming capacity of those from the City of Barcelona. In this sense, the latest message from Fabrizio Romano has received a response from Rafael Leão and the culés are rubbing their hands together.

Rafael Leão, Barça's Target

Rafael Leão was trained in Sporting's youth academy, one of the most iconic teams in Portugal. Years later, Lille decided to bet on him and paid a little over 20 million euros for his services. In 2019, as a result of his good level, he ended up signing for AC Milan for almost 50 million euros.

Since he has been in the Italian team, Rafael Leão has earned the respect and affection of all the fans. Additionally, he has managed to be important in his national team and has received numerous offers. Barça, which was interested in him in the past summer transfer market, tried to incorporate him.

Until recently, Rafael Leão's team was managed by Paulo Fonseca, who did not give him enough minutes. This decision, which has changed since Sérgio Conceição, the new coach, arrived, made no sense. It seems that this burned the Portuguese striker a bit, and now Barça, after the tweet from Fabrizio Romano, smiles.

Rafael Leão's Reaction to Fabrizio Romano

Rafael Leão has scored 9 goals and provided 7 assists so far this season (36 games). Even so, his disagreements with the team have caused his market value to drop and Barça could acquire him for about 70 million euros. Additionally, he reacted to a tweet from Fabrizio Romano (reposting it) in which the journalist praises Lamine Yamal highly.

Rafael Leão remains on Joan Laporta's list of favorites, so it would not be surprising if conversations were resumed. His reaction has been well received in the City of Barcelona and there is increasing hope. We will see what happens this summer, but it is evident that the AC Milan striker is fully on Barça's list of potential signings managed by Deco, Flick, and Laporta.