Receives Chelsea's Offer and Thinks It Over: Goodbye Barça, Frenkie De Jong Surprised

For months, Chelsea has shown persistent interest in signing Frenkie de Jong. Seeking to strengthen their squad, the Londoners have considered the Dutchman as a key piece to revitalize their midfield. However, recent developments have led the English club to reassess their market objectives: they want another Barça star.

Frenkie de Jong Turns the Tables

At Barça, Frenkie de Jong has experienced a remarkable evolution, as he previously faced much criticism for his football performance and showed reluctance to renew his contract. Nevertheless, his performance has improved significantly, establishing himself as an undisputed starter and showing willingness to extend his bond with the club.

| Europa Press

This transformation has influenced Chelsea's strategy, which now directs its attention to another Barça player. Enzo Maresca wants to strengthen the midfield and believes Flick has the piece he needs.

Marc Casadó: New Target for Chelsea

Faced with the difficulty of acquiring Frenkie de Jong, Chelsea has focused their interest on Marc Casadó. Casadó has lost prominence in the starting eleven, falling behind De Jong in Hansi Flick's preferences. This situation has caused speculation about his future and the possibility of accepting an offer from the English club.

During the recent winter market, Chelsea showed interest in Casadó, although without success in their signing attempts. The player, with a release clause of 100 million euros and a contract for three more seasons, has been monitored by several Premier League clubs. Despite the offers, Casadó has expressed his commitment to Barça and his desire to succeed at Camp Nou.

| E-Noticies

Marc Casadó's Future at Barça

The competition in Barça's midfield is intense, especially with the resurgence of Frenkie de Jong. Marc Casadó, who has been an international with Spain and is valued for his patience and progressive development, faces the challenge of regaining his place in the Catalan team. His decision regarding a possible departure in the summer will depend on his role in the club and the opportunities presented to him.

Meanwhile Frenkie de Jong has consolidated his position at Barça, Chelsea has redirected their interest toward Marc Casadó. The young midfielder will need to evaluate his options and determine if his future continues at Camp Nou or if a new adventure in the Premier League is the path to follow.