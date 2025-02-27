Josep Pedrerol Reacts to the Controversy With Lamine Yamal: 'he Unfollowed Me Because...'

At 17 years old, Lamine Yamal has established himself as one of the greatest promises in world soccer. His performance at Barça has been dazzling, showcasing skills that few players possess at such a young age. According to the specialized portal Transfermarkt, his market value has reached 180 million euros, surpassing even well-established stars like Kylian Mbappé.

Under Hansi Flick's direction, Lamine has found his ideal position on the field. His dribbling ability and vision of the game allow him to execute plays that seem straight out of a video game. When he is in top form Barça feels it and benefits greatly from his talent, but not everyone is willing to appreciate his performances.

| Europa Press

Lamine Yamal Doesn't Understand the Criticism Received

Recently, Lamine Yamal has made headlines not only for his performance on the field but also for his activities on social media. The young forward unfollowed Josep Pedrerol on Instagram, the well-known host of El Chiringuito de Jugones. A decision that is completely thought out and considered, and that hides a justification.

According to José Álvarez, a collaborator of the program, Lamine Yamal feels uncomfortable with the constant mention on "El Chiringuito" of the days he has gone without scoring in LaLiga. This insistence has motivated his decision to unfollow Pedrerol on the platform. Lamine has already gone more than 4 months without finding the net, but he doesn't understand why this fact has to be mentioned after every match.

Josep Pedrerol's Response

In response to this situation, Josep Pedrerol quickly addressed the issue during a broadcast of his program. With his characteristic style, the host commented: "Lamine Yamal unfollowed me on Instagram because on El Chiringuito we remind people that it's been a while since he scored a goal in La Liga. That's called expectations".

These statements reflect Josep Pedrerol's stance on Lamine Yamal's reaction. Additionally, they highlight how opinions on social media can influence relationships between players and media outlets.

Social Media Side with Lamine Yamal

The situation between Lamine Yamal and Josep Pedrerol has sparked a wide debate about the expectations and pressures faced by young talents in elite soccer. While Yamal has demonstrated exceptional performance, constant media attention can add an additional burden.

It is essential that both the media and fans find a balance between constructive criticism and support for these young athletes. It is clear that Lamine Yamal's lack of goals is an objective fact, but the Barça star understands that the positive aspects of his game should also be discussed. For now, Lamine has unfollowed Josep Pedrerol on social media.