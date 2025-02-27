Andreas Christensen, Sentenced After What They've Said About Eric García: 'it's Logical...'

Andreas Christensen, despite having already received medical clearance, is going through a difficult time at Barça. He hasn't played since September and his only contribution so far has been freeing up his spot to register Dani Olmo. His absence has raised doubts about his future with the team.

The Dane has only played one match this season. His recovery has been slower than expected and his role in the team has been seriously questioned. Meanwhile, others like Eric García have taken the opportunity to gain importance in the squad and alter Barça's plans.

Eric García, The Big Surprise of Hansi Flick

Unlike Andreas Christensen, Eric García has grown in importance in Hansi Flick's scheme. The Catalan defender started the season as the fifth option and surrounded by exit rumors, but he has managed to earn his place. His versatility has allowed him to play both as a center-back and as a pivot.

In every match he plays, Eric García demonstrates that he can be an essential piece for Barça's plans. His evolution has been remarkable and his performance has silenced many critics. That's why, looking ahead to the next season, he could provoke the departure of Andreas Christensen.

At La SER They Knock Out Andreas Christensen Talking About Eric García

Dani Garrido, journalist from La SER, has made his opinion clear about Eric García: "For me, he is a national team player. He is doing very well, he can play in the midfield, as a center-back. I see him very solid when he has played and I see him very well," he recently stated.

He even went so far as to say that he sees Eric García ahead of Ronald Araújo: "it seems logical to me that he plays ahead of Araújo". These statements reinforce the feeling that if he is above the Uruguayan, Andreas Christensen has few chances to regain his place in the team and to continue at Barça.

The Future of Andreas Christensen, Increasingly Clear

Looking ahead to the next season, Andreas Christensen and Eric García should compete for a spot in the starting eleven. However, with the confidence the Spaniard is gaining, it seems difficult for the Dane to prevail.

That's why Barça might consider selling Andreas Christensen this very summer. The presence of Eric García, the lack of playing time and his injury history could facilitate his departure. The final decision will depend on the club's sports planning.

If Barça has to choose between Andreas Christensen and Eric García, the balance seems to clearly tilt toward the Spaniard. His youth, versatility and good performance place him in a privileged position.