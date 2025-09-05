Raúl Asencio asks to leave Real Madrid, he already has a new team: 'It's a good destination'

Raúl Asencio broke into Real Madrid's first team in the most unexpected way. He emerged out of nowhere at a time of greatest need, and his performance was impeccable. In just a few weeks, he established himself as an undisputed starter in the center of the defense, earning the trust of the coaching staff and the locker room itself.

His progress forced Florentino Pérez to take action and renew his contract this summer with terms matching his new status. This way, Raúl Asencio has become a full-fledged member of Real Madrid's first team. He did so with a leading role, being considered a strategic asset for the future of the white defense.

However, everything good that had happened to him has taken a U-turn with the arrival of Xabi Alonso to the Bernabéu bench. The coach has completely revamped the backline, and Asencio has lost prominence to the point of becoming the fifth center-back in the squad.

Raúl Asencio's new reality may force him to leave

The new scenario is not easy for the Canary Islander, who sees it as very difficult to get quality minutes this season. Huijsen, Militao, Rüdiger, and even David Alaba are ahead of him, in addition to the occasional option of Tchouaméni if Xabi Alonso plays with three center-backs. With such competition, leaving seems like a logical path to avoid stagnating on the bench.

Being aware of the situation, Raúl Asencio is starting to consider a loan. It is true that most major leagues have already closed their transfer windows, but in Türkiye there is still time. That's why the most realistic opportunity has arisen there: Besiktas has made a proposal to take him on loan for the current season.

Besiktas offers him minutes and continuity

The Besiktas option doesn't displease Raúl Asencio at all. In Türkiye, he would have the chance to be a starter without too many problems, which would allow him to keep growing and gain experience at the highest level. In addition, the context works in his favor.

During his stay, Antonio Rüdiger's and David Alaba's contracts with Real Madrid will come to an end. That would open up space for Raúl Asencio to return next season as the third center-back in the rotation. For this reason, the footballer believes that a year in Türkiye could be the perfect springboard to return to the Bernabéu with more authority.

Xabi Alonso prefers to keep him

For now, Real Madrid has not officially replied to Besiktas's proposal. According to leaks, Xabi Alonso doesn't want to let anyone else leave because, in Spain, the transfer window is already closed. He already stopped Dani Ceballos's departure a few days ago and seems ready to do the same with Raúl Asencio.

The final decision is in the hands of Real Madrid's board, but what is clear is that the Canary Island center-back's situation is at a turning point. He will either stay to fight against all odds for a spot in the defense, or he will leave on loan to grow away from the Bernabéu.