There are already talks! Real Madrid want to sign the new Pedri: a 16-year-old Mexican

Even though the transfer market has just closed, Real Madrid's scouts keep working tirelessly with an eye on the future.

A club of the stature of the white team doesn't rest even during vacations. The proof lies in the information that has emerged from Mexico in recent hours.

It turns out that Juni Calafat, the right-hand man in signings for Florentino Pérez, is already in contact with the new gem of world soccer. He is a 16-year-old Mexican who reminds many of Pedri.

The parallel with the Canary Islander is inevitable. Pedri is, at this moment, one of the best players on the planet and, barring a major surprise, will be among the three finalists for the Ballon d'Or.

His enormous quality has made him one of the great references of modern soccer. However, it is worth remembering that Real Madrid could have signed him at the time and let the opportunity slip away.

The mistake with Pedri that haunts Real Madrid

Pedri himself admitted at the time that "when I did my trials at Real Madrid it was strange, they told me I wasn't at their level and I went back home".

A decision that still generates debate among Madridists today and that, without a doubt, haunts those who made that choice.

Watching the Canary Islander shine at Barça and come close to a Ballon d'Or is a reminder of how costly a mistake can be.

| @FCBarcelona_es

That experience has served as a lesson at Chamartín, where they don't want to fail again with an emerging talent.

That's why Juni Calafat has already moved to secure the future of Gilberto Mora, the Mexican midfielder whom many already compare to Pedri.

His emergence has caused a great international stir and the reports coming from Mexico are excellent.

Gilberto Mora, the Mexican gem

Gilberto Mora is only 16 years old, but he has already debuted with his country's senior national team. He was even a starter in the Gold Cup final, a milestone that shows his precocity and maturity on the field.

His talent is considered generational, with a vision of the game and a personality that make him stand out beyond his age.

| E-Noticies, @FCBarcelona_es, @gil_morita

His agent, Rafaela Pimenta, the same one who represents Erling Haaland, has openly confirmed Real Madrid's interest:

"Yes, he's linked to Real Madrid," she stated without hesitation in a recent interview broadcast by "El Chiringuito".

A statement that makes it clear that negotiations are already underway and that the white team wants to secure the Mexican gem as soon as possible.

Florentino Pérez doesn't want surprises

The operation won't be immediate, because Gilberto Mora will have to wait until he is 18 years old (16 años) to be able to arrive in the Spanish capital.

Even so, Juni Calafat is working to close the deal as soon as possible and prevent another European giant from getting ahead. The memory of Pedri is very present and Florentino Pérez doesn't want to repeat past mistakes.

If everything goes as expected, Real Madrid will have secured the signing of one of the greatest prospects on the planet.

Gilberto Mora could become the Pedri who never made it to Bernabéu and strengthen the white midfield with a special talent to mark an era.