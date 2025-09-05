Official, Betis's gem linked to Real Madrid: Franco Mastantuono to the bench

Franco Mastantuono has been the latest to arrive at Real Madrid this summer, but since the second matchday of the league he has secured the right winger position. Xabi Alonso's trust in the young Argentine is beyond any doubt. The Tolosa native convinced him to turn down PSG to play at Bernabéu, and now he feels indebted to him.

| Europa Press

However, the truth is that, so far, Franco Mastantuono has shown more shadows than lights. His talent is undeniable, but perhaps the opportunity to be a starter at Real Madrid has come too soon for him. The demands at Bernabéu are at their highest and every mistake is costly, so the board is already studying new alternatives to strengthen the squad.

Florentino Pérez wants more national talent

Florentino Pérez has been thinking about "Spanishizing" Real Madrid for some time. The presence of more national players is one of his goals, convinced that this approach can strengthen the club's identity. In this context, the scouts have already been instructed to scour the market in search of young Spanish prospects.

The name that is currently generating the most interest is Pablo García, a footballer from Real Betis. At 19 years old, he has established himself as one of the jewels of Spanish soccer. His dribbling, power, and goal-scoring ability have caught the attention of half of Europe, and at Chamartín they don't want to miss the opportunity.

Pablo García shines in Europe and threatens Franco Mastantuono

Last summer, Pablo García was one of the main protagonists of the Under-19 European Championship. In the semifinals against Germany, he scored four goals, a historic record that confirmed what many already suspected, that is, he is an striker with a brilliant future. Since then, his value has skyrocketed and the top clubs are keeping a close eye on him.

Real Madrid sees in him a profile that can fit perfectly into Xabi Alonso's project. A daring player, capable of breaking through defenses and providing solutions in tough matches. In addition, he would be an ideal competitor to make Franco Mastantuono give his all in every match.

Direct competition for Mastantuono

The arrival of Pablo García would pose a major challenge for Franco Mastantuono. The Argentine has already experienced how tough it is to play at Madrid, and now he could see how a national talent threatens to take his place in the starting eleven. Everything will depend on his ability to seize opportunities and show the quality that everyone recognizes in him.

Florentino Pérez is closely following the progress of the Betis striker and is considering making the final move in the coming months. Madrid's interest in Pablo García is real and, if it materializes, the competition in the locker room will be even fiercer. Franco Mastantuono's future is in his hands: he must react before someone else takes the spotlight from him.