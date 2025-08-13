Pau Cubarsí has already said goodbye, farewell to another center-back: Liverpool set their sights on Barça

The recent and unexpected departure of Iñigo Martínez is raising many doubts in Barça's defensive line. The Basque has been a true guarantee of solidity at the back and a mainstay for Hansi Flick. His departure is more important than it might have seemed at first: the team loses solidity in defense, leadership in the locker room, and experience on the field.

Iñigo and Pau Cubarsí had formed a great partnership in the center of defense. The youth and great technical quality of La Masia's gem complemented perfectly with the composure and experience of the Basque center-back. Now, Cubarsí will have to get used to his new partner, Ronald Araújo.

| FCB

The Uruguayan center-back has shown more shadows than lights in recent months, but he has publicly admitted that he is ready to show his best version. Ronald Araújo wants to put an end to past mistakes and show all the quality he possesses alongside Pau Cubarsí. However, even though his starting spot is almost guaranteed, rumors about his possible departure keep coming.

Liverpool wants to leave Pau Cubarsí alone

Pau Cubarsí, who has just said goodbye to Iñigo Martínez, could also do so with Ronald Araújo, who is being tempted by Liverpool. Arne Slot sees the Uruguayan as the ideal piece to accompany Virgil Van Dijk in the center of defense. For now, no formal offer has been made, but the interest exists and the proposal could be very interesting for all parties.

Barça could receive a significant amount for the transfer of Ronald Araújo, but it would leave Pau Cubarsí too exposed. In a short time, La Masia's center-back would have seen his partners in the center of defense leave Camp Nou. Liverpool's interest in Araújo is not new, but this time, it comes with more strength.

Ronald Araújo appeals to Liverpool, who can offer a lot of money

The initial priority at Anfield was Marc Guéhi, but Crystal Palace are not willing to let their defender go. Liverpool's alternative is clear: if Guéhi doesn't arrive, Ronald Araújo must be the chosen one. The English club's plan is to make an offer of €60 million, an amount they consider sufficient to entice the club led by Joan Laporta.

Meanwhile, even though Ronald Araújo has shown his commitment to Barça and has admitted that he wants to stay, anything can happen. Liverpool, with their intense and physically demanding play style, could be an ideal destination for the Uruguayan. Araújo stands out for his speed, anticipation, and aerial ability, qualities that are highly valued at Anfield.