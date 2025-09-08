After months of uncertainty, Thiago Alcántara, who was a footballer for Barça and Liverpool, among others, will return to Barça to join Hansi Flick's coaching staff, the head coach of the men's team. Thiago Alcántara had been wanting to return to Barça for months and Flick wanted to count on his experience and good rapport with young players, but Barça still wasn't entirely convinced. Now things have changed radically: Thiago Alcántara is returning to Barça and he's doing so alongside a signing that has already been fully agreed for next winter.

Thiago Alcántara was already at Barça during Hansi Flick's first preseason and, a year later, the German coach and the former Spanish footballer will meet again in Barcelona. Thiago Alcántara will join Flick's coaching staff and, according to "e-Notícies," he will do so as a member of the methodology department: he will be Flick's right-hand man. However, it should be noted that Thiago Alcántara will not be ahead of Marcus Sorg, Flick's current assistant coach at Barça.

| FCB

Thiago Alcántara won't arrive at Barça alone: the new member of the coaching staff is coming to the Catalan capital with a signing already closed and agreed. As is evident, Thiago Alcántara knows the transfer window is already closed, but he has already done the groundwork so the club can finalize this signing during the winter transfer window. From being a gem valued at €45 million (45M€) to arriving at Barça for free: the culer club secures a new signing thanks to Thiago Alcántara, who is already working with the group.

Official, Thiago Alcántara returns and secures a top signing for Barça: from €45M to €0

Thiago Alcántara dreams of being a head coach one day and knows that learning from Flick is one of the best ways to achieve it. In addition, Thiago Alcántara wants to return to Barça in grand style: he has convinced a star whose market value has dropped significantly, Barça's new signing is official. Thiago Alcántara wants to help Flick and knows the best way to do so is by signing one of the Premier League's top prospects: he will arrive in winter, he used to cost €45 million (45M€).

The transfer window is closed, but Barça is working to make official the arrival of a talent who will come alongside Thiago Alcántara, the new member of the culer coaching staff. Barça has already confirmed that former footballer Thiago Alcántara will return to the club and that he will do so with a high-profile signing from the English Premier League. Thiago Alcántara retired last summer and, immediately afterward, joined Hansi Flick's coaching staff, a coach with whom he keeps an excellent relationship.

Thiago Alcántara is already working for Barça: he arrives with a very top signing

Thiago Alcántara played a key role at Barça during the last preseason: he helped Flick settle in and was a great mentor for many of the young players from La Masia. Now Barça wants to bring back and re-sign Thiago Alcántara and the former Spanish footballer has already confirmed that he will join the Catalan club in the coming days. In fact, this Monday it was revealed that Alcántara had lunch with the rest of the coaching staff: according to "AS", his welcome lunch was held.

Thiago Alcántara is coming to Barça to strengthen the group and provide technical support to the young players, but the truth is that he is also arriving with a major signing already confirmed and ready. We're talking about the signing of Liverpool's defensive midfielder Stefan Bajcetic, who was already rumored to arrive on loan during the last summer transfer window.

Alcántara has a great relationship with the Spaniard and, apparently, he would arrive on loan from the English club during the winter transfer window. Barça wouldn't pay anything in the short term, but would set an optional purchase clause at the end of the season: the signing would have been finalized thanks to Thiago Alcántara's mediation.