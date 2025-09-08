Radical twist at Real Madrid: David Alaba comes out on top, Xabi Alonso gives the order

David Alaba arrived at Real Madrid from Bayern Munich in the summer of 2021. The Austrian defender landed at Bernabéu on a free transfer, in a deal that was described as one of Florentino Pérez's greatest successes. His versatility and experience quickly made him a pillar of the white squad.

David Alaba's situation is complex

During his first seasons, David Alaba showed a very high level. He was able to play as a center-back, full-back, or even a midfielder, always with remarkable performance. However, a serious knee injury suffered in December 2023 abruptly halted his career.

From that moment, his personal ordeal began. The physical problems lasted longer than desired and his return to the field was delayed by several months. Now, finally, he appears to be fully recovered and ready to face a new challenge.

The scenario he faces at Real Madrid at present, however, is not simple. In the back line, he has three heavyweight center-backs ahead of him: Huijsen, Rüdiger, and Militao. As a left-back, the competition is even tougher: Álvaro Carreras, Fran García, and Mendy are competing for a single spot.

Being aware of this situation, Xabi Alonso has decided to act. The new coach of Real Madrid has looked for a way not to waste David Alaba's quality and experience. The solution has been to give his career a radical turn.

David Alaba receives great news from Xabi Alonso

To everyone's surprise, Xabi Alonso has decided that David Alaba will now play as a defensive midfielder. This position will allow him to make use of his tactical intelligence, his ability to play out from the back, and his anticipation. Xabi believes he can provide balance in a midfield that needs alternatives.

Meanwhile, Alaba has accepted the challenge enthusiastically. He knows that this is his great opportunity to regain prominence at the white club. His versatility has always been one of his most outstanding virtues, and now he will have to prove it again.

To date, David Alaba has only played minutes in that position in a preseason match held behind closed doors. According to reports, he left a good impression, although he still needs more experience in that role. The challenge is huge, but expectations are positive.

David Alaba also faces competition in midfield

The main obstacle David Alaba will face to play as a holding midfielder is the presence of Aurélien Tchouaméni. The Frenchman has shined as a holding midfielder since Xabi Alonso arrived at Real Madrid and has established himself as an undisputed starter. Even so, having a high-level backup like Alaba is a luxury for any coach.

If for any reason Tchouaméni gets injured or needs rest, everything suggests that David Alaba will be the first option. His experience at the elite level and his adaptability make him a guarantee. Xabi Alonso knows this and has given the order for him to prepare for that role.

Thus, what seemed like a loss of prominence has turned into an unexpected opportunity. David Alaba could become a key piece in Real Madrid's new project. This radical change shows that Xabi Alonso wants to get the most out of all his players.