Kylian Mbappé warns he's better than Vinícius Júnior: 'He's told him to come to Madrid'

Kylian Mbappé is heading into his second season at Real Madrid with maximum happiness and sky-high excitement. His first campaign was defined by the team's performance, which ended with Ancelotti's dismissal. In addition, his lack of connection with Vinícius Júnior caused a great deal of uncertainty in attack.

Kylian Mbappé tries with Vinícius Júnior

The two stars couldn't understand each other on the field. A fearsome partnership was desired, but the plays almost never ended well. That opened the door to rumors about both of their futures.

| Europa Press, E-Noticies

Vinícius Júnior, in fact, was closer to leaving than staying this summer. Saudi Arabia made a multi-million euro offer and the Brazilian, at least for a moment, considered it. He also requested a contract improvement that made the board uncomfortable.

In the end, despite everything that was said, Vinícius is still at Real Madrid. His continuity means he must find harmony with Mbappé if he wants to compete for the Champions League again. Otherwise, coexistence will be complicated.

Kylian Mbappé warns, he's better than Vinícius Júnior: "He told him to come to Madrid"

However, Kylian Mbappé seems to have other plans in mind. Taking advantage of his time with the French National Team, he has spoken about the possibility of bringing in a player he considers even better than Vinícius. Meanwhile, that is none other than Michael Olise, his good friend and current Bayern Munich winger.

Olise is a very talented footballer. He has dribbling skills, vision, and goal-scoring ability, qualities that fit perfectly with Real Madrid's style. In addition, his relationship with Kylian Mbappé is excellent both on and off the field.

The idea of sharing a locker room at Bernabéu appeals to both. Kylian Mbappé knows that with Michael Olise he would have an automatic connection. That's why he has reportedly insisted that Olise seriously consider the option of coming to Spain.

For Michael Olise to come, Vinícius Júnior has to leave

The problem is that to make room on the team, someone would have to leave. All signs point to Vinícius Júnior. His inconsistent performance and contract tensions make him the ideal candidate to leave the club.

Michael Olise 2025 - Insane Skills, Goals & Assists - HD

Michael Olise's market value is around €100 million. For Real Madrid, it would be easier to pursue the signing if Vinícius leaves. He could even be part of a swap deal that would satisfy all parties.

For now, nothing is official, but Kylian Mbappé's warning is clear. The Frenchman believes that Michael Olise can make a difference at Bernabéu. If his opinion carries weight, Real Madrid could make a radical change to their attack.