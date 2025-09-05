Flick goes after Deco with demands: 'I want these 2 players at Barça now'

Barça has suffered many losses during the transfer window, and this is something that, as painful as it may be, Deco had already foreseen. The one who had it so anticipated is Flick, who was very surprised by Iñigo Martínez's departure and by the rumors placing Fermín López at Chelsea in England. Barça hasn't started the season on the right foot, that's a fact: Flick already had to give a warning, alluding to the excess of ego, which is concerning.

Flick believes that the squad, even though it has been completed with Joan García and Rashford, is "weaker" than last season's and wants to avoid any shocks. With just a few days left before the transfer window closes, Flick met with Deco and was clear with Barça's sporting director: if there are more departures, he'll consider his future. "You can't do so much with so little," sources from Barça point out, who claim that Flick's work is outstanding compared to other projects.

| Europa Press

In the Premier League, clubs like Liverpool are spending indecent amounts of money, something Barça can't afford. The level of demand, however, is exactly the same, so Flick has gone to Deco with demands: he wants 2 players to sign for Barça. Flick has taken advantage of the international break to meet face-to-face with Deco, who has already given the green light: Barça is closing 2 new signings, and there won't be any more surprises.

Flick goes to Deco with demands: "I want these 2 players at Barça now"

Flick is comfortable at Barça, but that doesn't mean he believes that, with the financial difficulties, it's complicated to have stability to work properly. In fact, Flick has been very clear and direct with Deco: if there is more instability, the German coach will consider his future, since he believes it's not "serious" to work like this.

Moreover, Flick has taken advantage of the international break: he meets with Deco to work on 2 signings that he considers essential to keep winning with Barça. Meanwhile, Deco has already told Flick that he'll do everything possible, but, in principle, both signings are very advanced and will be possible, just as Flick is asking.

Flick has suffered a lot during the summer transfer window. Barça's coach feared losing players and, at the same time, not getting reinforcements to replace them. Flick is happy, however, with the signing of Joan García, but he wants Deco to finalize the arrival of 2 new signings: this is very important for Barça's German coach.

Flick has met face-to-face with Deco to urgently request that he finalize the contract renewals of Eric García and Frenkie de Jong, two very important players. In Eric's case, he has started as a full-back, but his specialty is the center-back position, so Flick believes he is a key piece to consider.

Meanwhile, Frenkie de Jong changed agents, he is willing to renew at a lower salary and could extend his contract until 2028: Flick is won over with the Dutchman and sees him as a starter.