Neither Betis nor Olympique de Marseille: Dani Ceballos will leave Madrid, but the midfielder has another new destination that, until now, had not been revealed by the media. It seemed that the future of Dani Ceballos was going to be linked to Betis, but the Seville club has distanced itself from the signing, as they don't have enough salary cap space to register him. In the last few hours, Olympique de Marseille had also emerged, but in the end, the deal fell through, as Dani Ceballos prefers to sign with another team before the transfer window closes.

It seemed that Rodrygo would be the main figure at the end of the summer transfer window for Madrid, but that hasn't entirely been the case. Dani Ceballos has become the leading actor in the white team's story and, according to sources from Madrid, the future of the Andalusian midfielder is expected to be decided before Saturday. Xabi Alonso is concerned, as he wants to keep a healthy and competitive environment and believes that Dani Ceballos is neither ready nor focused enough to compete.

| Europa Press

That being said, Madrid is speeding up to finalize the sale of Dani Ceballos, for whom they expect to receive about €15 million. The idea of Dani Ceballos was to sign with Betis, but the Betis club is focused on Antony, Manchester United's star, and doesn't have room for the Madrid player. For all these reasons, Olympique de Marseille entered the scene, but the deal hasn't fully convinced Dani Ceballos, who already has another new destination.

Official, neither Betis nor Olympique de Marseille, Dani Ceballos has another destination: "He's leaving"

Dani Ceballos's future now seems to be a bit clearer, especially because the end of the summer transfer window is approaching. Dani Ceballos had reached an agreement with Olympique de Marseille, but he broke it himself, as he saw that he wasn't fully convinced about moving to France. The truth is that, apparently, Dani Ceballos used Marseille to call out to Betis, although the Seville club doesn't have room to make the signing of the white team's star happen.

Ceballos wanted to go to Betis and he communicated this to those close to him, but now he's starting to accept that he'll have to activate "Plan B," no matter how much it hurts. Neither Betis nor Olympique de Marseille: Dani Ceballos won't play for either of these two teams, at least during the upcoming official season, which already began in mid-August.

Dani Ceballos's future is far from Madrid: "I've spoken with Florentino..."

Florentino Pérez's Madrid is also not willing to do everything regarding Dani Ceballos. The white club wants, at a minimum, the sale of the Andalusian midfielder to generate about €15 million in profit, an amount that clubs like Betis can't afford to pay. Madrid is demanding money and there is a club that is willing to pay even €30 million for Dani Ceballos: this is Al-Ittihad, a Saudi club that wants him right away.

According to journalist Sacha Tavolieri, the Saudi team wants to sign Dani Ceballos, who is 29 years old (29 años) and has years of experience at clubs like Arsenal or the same Real Madrid. Al-Ittihad features stars like Karim Benzema, Fabinho, or Kanté and now wants to sign Dani Ceballos, who would double his salary if he accepts the Arabs' offer. Meanwhile, Madrid already knows that Dani Ceballos is close to going to Arabia: neither Marseille nor Betis, Ceballos's future lies in the Saudi Pro League.