A former Barça player keeps asking for his signing: he'd do everything possible to come back

At Can Barça, people are experiencing the final days of the summer transfer window very intensely, with several situations yet to be solved. The squad appears to be finalized while waiting to speed up the outgoing operation that would allow the registration of the three players who are still pending. Polish goalkeeper Szczesny, full-back Gerard Martín, and Swede Roony are waiting for news to solve their situation.

Meanwhile, the Dani Olmo case has resurfaced, and the club is anxiously awaiting the decision from the National Court. The high-level judicial body must soon rule on the appeal that La Liga filed at the time against the CSD's decision. That decision allowed Dani Olmo to be registered until the end of last season.

Given these problems, Barça considers the squad closed, although some former players are still interested. Such is the case of Portuguese international Joao Cancelo, who is currently playing in the Saudi league with Al-Hilal. After a season in Saudi soccer in which he has had a great impact, the Portuguese footballer still keeps Barça very much in mind.

Joao Cancelo always keeps Barça in mind

The Portuguese right-back, Joao Cancelo, joined the blaugrana squad in the summer of 2023 on loan from Guardiola's City. After an inconsistent season where he alternated between outstanding performances and more discreet ones, Barça couldn't sign him permanently. Financial fair play issues ended any possibility, and the Portuguese footballer returned to City.

| Europa Press

The English team decided to transfer the defender to the Saudi side Al Hilal for €25 million. At 31 years old and in his first season in Saudi Arabia, Cancelo has had a good campaign, scoring two goals and providing 11 assists. The right-back closely follows the latest news about Barça and has shown this on social media.

His desire to return

Joao Cancelo has expressed his desire to return to the blaugrana squad on several occasions, although he is aware of the difficulty. Hansi Flick has the position well covered with Frenchman Jules Koundé, a true guarantee in defense. Eric García backs him up and is a real asset for Flick, reliably covering any eventuality.

Barça isn't considering making new signings and is currently focused on solving its remaining registration issues. Barça left a significant mark on Joao Cancelo's life during the season he wore the blaugrana jersey. The Portuguese footballer has shown this by arriving several times at Saudi facilities wearing the blaugrana jersey and has shown it on social media.