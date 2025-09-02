Official, he's moving away from Barça to play for Madrid: Florentino Pérez activates plan B

The transfer market has already come to an end after a nerve-wracking final few hours. Many teams moved to find last-minute reinforcements, but neither Barça nor Real Madrid decided to shake things up. Both LaLiga giants chose to keep their squads without any unexpected signings at the last minute.

However, even though the market has closed, both clubs' offices are still working at full capacity. Both Deco and Florentino Pérez are already planning for next season. They're doing so with a common goal: to strengthen the heart of the defense by signing a top-level center-back.

| Europa Press, E-Noticies

Barça and Madrid fight for a top center-back for 2026

Barça need a reliable replacement to cover Iñigo Martínez's departure. The center-back has left for Arabia and Flick wants someone top-tier who can bring experience and leadership. Meanwhile, Real Madrid want to keep properly surrounding Dean Huijsen, the great promise of their defense.

In this regard, Florentino Pérez's number one target is Ibrahima Konaté. However, the Frenchman could renew with Liverpool, which is why the Bernabéu's top brass are already working on other alternatives. Plan B has a name: Alessandro Bastoni.

The Inter center-back is on FC Barcelona's radar, and they've shown interest for weeks. However, the fact that Real Madrid have joined the race changes the landscape completely. If the white club goes after him, the Catalan team will have a very hard time.

| Europa Press

Alessandro Bastoni, tempted

Bastoni is one of the best left-footed center-backs in the world. His performance at Inter has been spectacular in recent years, and his market value has kept rising. At 25 years old, he's both the present and future of the Italian national team.

Madrid know this and don't want to miss the opportunity. Florentino Pérez has started preliminary moves to gauge a possible signing. The operation is still in its early stages, but the interest is real and will be kept up over the coming months.

For now, there are no formal negotiations, but there have been initial contacts. Inter Milan won't let him go easily, but if the player shows willingness, everything could speed up.

Barça are still keeping an eye on his situation, but their chances are shrinking with Real Madrid's entry. Economically, the whites are in a much stronger position. They can offer better salary conditions and close the signing without needing to sell.

Barring any surprises, Alessandro Bastoni will become one of the big names of next summer. If Florentino acts decisively, Camp Nou will have to look for alternatives. The battle for the center-back has begun.