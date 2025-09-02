Ter Stegen makes a stunning decision after Joan García's performance: Barça knocked out

Barça's goal has been in the spotlight in recent weeks due to the signing of Joan García and the departures that must take place. While the goalkeeper from Sallent is establishing himself as the starter thanks to his outstanding performances, the latest one in Vallecas, his rivals for the goal have started to define their future.

In Iñaki Peña's case, Barça has loaned him out after a contract renewal so that next summer he can't leave as a free agent. The club is thus ensuring that Iñaki can increase his value during this season on loan at Elche and be transferred next summer.

Meanwhile, thanks to the recent departures, Szczesny has already been registered. The veteran goalkeeper will be responsible for backing up Joan García in case of injury, suspension, or simply squad rotation.

| E-Noticies, @__joangarcia

Finally, the most complicated case is Marc-André Ter Stegen's, who a few weeks ago underwent back surgery for lumbar problems. Ter Stegen will be sidelined for several months and is not expected to be available until the end of the year. Barça had hoped that the German goalkeeper would pack his bags after his operation, but now everything has changed.

Ter Stegen makes an astonishing decision after Joan García's display: KO for Barça

Ter Stegen has accepted that he has no place in the team, since Joan García has come to be the starter. In addition, next summer the World Cup will take place, and if he wants to be drafted with Germany, he needs to play regularly. As a result, Ter Stegen would have to be the first interested in looking for a new team where he can play regularly starting in January.

However, in the last few hours, Ter Stegen has changed his plans. The German has hinted that he has not the slightest intention of looking for a new destination: he wants to stay and fulfill his contract. Let us recall that the German goalkeeper has a contract until 2028, so this decision puts Barça on the ropes.

Joan García in Ter Stegen's hands

Joan García can play using 80% of Ter Stegen's salary, something that will end next January. When Ter Stegen is recovered, Joan García, in theory, will not be able to be registered. Another option would be for the club to make a multi-million sale and be able to solve all the current financial fair play problems at the root.

Ter Stegen challenges Barça with a total termination of his contract or staying at the club with the problems that would cause. Let us recall that the termination of his contract would amount to about €42 million, putting the club's finances in check.