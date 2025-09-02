Real Madrid changes plans with Trent Alexander-Arnold: Pep Guardiola is surprised

One of the most notable signings of the summer on a global scale has been the transfer of Trent Alexander-Arnold to Real Madrid. The brilliant English full-back had spent several seasons performing at a high level at Liverpool, being one of the standout names in the Premier League. However, Florentino Pérez offered him the chance to play at Bernabéu if he didn't renew his contract, and that's what happened.

However, despite the excitement his signing has caused, Trent Alexander-Arnold's first appearances wearing Madrid's jersey haven't been entirely positive. He has raised doubts both in attack and defense. He looked imprecise, lacking the fluidity that characterized him at Anfield, and not very forceful in defensive duels.

Given his lack of adaptation to Xabi Alonso's style, Florentino Pérez hasn't ruled out using Trent Alexander-Arnold as a bargaining chip. Let's remember that Real Madrid signed him as a free agent without spending a single euro, so his sale would bring in many millions in profit for the club's coffers. Meanwhile, Pep Guardiola has shown interest.

Pep Guardiola has Trent Alexander-Arnold on the radar

With this context, rumors about a possible transfer quickly emerged. Some English media placed Trent Alexander-Arnold at Manchester City starting in January. Pep Guardiola would be delighted to add him to his squad, and the 'sky blue' club was willing to put a significant sum on the table.

Certain sectors at Real Madrid didn't view a potentially profitable sale unfavorably. Dani Carvajal is now fully recovered and, with Trent at half speed, the doubt grew.

Plot twist

However, after the match against Mallorca, everything has completely changed. Trent Alexander-Arnold showed a different side, more settled and with greater rhythm. The club has taken note and now nobody wants to hear about a possible departure.

Florentino Pérez and the sporting management are clear that they're not going to let him leave in January. Although it's true that Pep Guardiola's interest remains, Real Madrid has put an end to any speculation. They believe that Trent Alexander-Arnold has a lot to contribute this season and that he just needs time to adapt to a new environment and a different level of demand.

In addition, Trent Alexander-Arnold himself has communicated his desire to stay and succeed wearing the white jersey. He's committed to the project and knows that, if he reaches his best level, he'll be undisputed. That's why, barring a major surprise, Madrid has closed ranks.