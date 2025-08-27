Official, Iñaki Peña breaks his silence and slams Barça: 'That's how things are...'

The Alicante-born goalkeeper Iñaki Peña, who came up through the youth ranks at Barça, has already settled his future just days before the close of the summer transfer window. After renewing his contract with Barça until 2029, Iñaki Peña will play on loan at Elche under Eder Sarabia, who is on a roll after returning to the First Division following several seasons. Iñaki Peña is already in Alicante and, after securing his continuity at Barça in order to go out on loan, he didn't hesitate for a second to break his silence.

Iñaki Peña experienced a very complicated end to the season and his situation didn't change during preseason with Barça. In fact, Iñaki Peña, overlooked by Flick, didn't play a single minute during the Asian tour, something that was quite surprising and showed he was more out than in. In addition, Barça, motivated by Hansi Flick, decided to renew Wojciech Szczęsny, who will be registered in the coming hours after the completion of Iñaki Peña's loan, the Alicante-born goalkeeper.

| Europa Press

Iñaki Peña has finished his time at Barça feeling down and, as expected, he didn't hesitate for a second to break his silence: a jab at Barça. In fact, sources at Barça claim that Iñaki Peña was left disappointed with Hansi Flick, who benched him after a slight delay to a talk during the Supercopa. Now, once his loan to Elche in Alicante is finalized, Iñaki Peña has broken his silence: a jab at Barça after a summer transfer window full of chaos and uncertainty.

Official, Iñaki Peña breaks his silence and takes aim at Barça: "That's how things are..."

Iñaki Peña is already in Elche to finalize, once and for all, his loan to the Alicante club, which has started the season in excellent form. Eder Sarabia has been key in the signing of Iñaki Peña, who, before arriving on loan at Elche, renewed his contract with Barça until June 2029. Iñaki Peña, who was going to be Barça's fourth-choice goalkeeper if he stayed, has agreed to go out on loan, since he wants to play minutes at the elite level of soccer.

After landing at Alicante airport, Iñaki Peña broke his silence and took a veiled jab at Barça. The transfer window has been very tough for Iñaki Peña, who, now definitively, is closing the chapter on his time at FC Barcelona. "The transfer window at Barça is what it is," Iñaki Peña said upon landing in Alicante, hinting that he had a very tough time during preseason with Flick's Barça.

The signing hasn't been made official by Elche yet, as the final details of the contract are still being worked out, but it's expected to be completed in the coming hours. Iñaki Peña expressed his satisfaction and stated that he has already been following Elche's first matches in La Liga, where they are twelfth with 2 points from two rounds of competition.