Madrid didn't consider the summer transfer window closed, but the truth is that they were counting on the sale of a Dani Ceballos who, in the end, will stay in Spain. The 29-year-old Andalusian midfielder had offers to leave Madrid, but he only wanted to go to Betis, a club that has prioritized the return of Antony, a star from Manchester United. In fact, Madrid has missed out on a star who, after the continuity of Dani Ceballos, will have to stay in England: Ceballos cancels Xabi Alonso's latest signing.

Official, from Madrid to Manchester United: "Dani Ceballos is to blame for the signing"

Madrid was looking to sign Kobbie Mainoo, a 20-year-old British midfielder, but they needed to sell Dani Ceballos first. Kobbie Mainoo was willing to sign for Madrid, but United was asking for a lot of money and Madrid didn't have much room for a position that was already quite well covered. Mainoo will stay at Manchester United because of a Ceballos who has a contract until 2027 and who will once again be one of the names in the next transfer window.