Barça draw and Hansi Flick points to the culprit behind the debacle: 'This kills the...'

The season hasn't started in the best possible way for FC Barcelona, who dropped two points last night during their visit to Vallecas. Hansi Flick's side drew against Rayo Vallecano in a rough match full of interruptions. The Catalans never felt comfortable and ended up suffering more than desired to rescue a point.

Estadio de Vallecas once again proved to be a cursed ground for Barça. Rayo showed intensity from the first minute and didn't allow the visitors to play their usual game. Joan García became the culé hero by keeping the team afloat with several remarkable saves, while Lamine Yamal tried again and again, though without much success.

The goalkeeper was the only truly positive note of the night. The rest of the squad showed a lackluster version, with mistakes in building from the back and very little clarity in attack. Only a somewhat questionable penalty allowed Flick's side to score a goal that later turned into a point.

Hansi Flick points to the culprit of the debacle

After the match, Hansi Flick appeared at the press conference with a serious expression. The German coach acknowledged the poor performance and made it clear that "we'll work on the mistakes." He also added, "With a good attitude, we'll do better," he assured.

However, despite his message of hope, the German didn't hold back. Thus, Flick also wanted to point out what, in his opinion, was the team's biggest problem in Vallecas. When asked about the situation of Fermín López and the rumors linking him to Chelsea, the coach was blunt.

"The most important thing for me is that when the transfer window closes, everyone is one hundred percent committed. It's important that there are no egos, this kills the chances of success," Hansi Flick stated. With those words, he made it clear that market instability can affect collective performance.

Fermín López's future affects Barça

This way, Hansi Flick hinted that the speculation about Fermín López may be affecting the locker room. The midfielder hasn't spoken about his future, but the rumors are growing just hours before the transfer window closes. Uncertainty doesn't help a team that needs stability.

In any case, it seems clear that Barça will have to improve a lot if they want to compete for all the titles this season. The draw in Vallecas is a warning that rivals won't give anything away and that every point will be hard-earned. Now, with the international break, Flick will have time to reorganize the pieces.

Meanwhile, the culé fans hope that Fermín's situation will be solved as soon as possible. The continuity and involvement of all the players will be key for Flick's project to succeed. The transfer window closes in hours and the young midfielder's future remains hanging in the air.