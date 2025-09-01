Gonzalo García breathes a sigh of relief after Florentino Pérez's failed signing: goodbye Madrid

Gonzalo García has emerged as a "9" with a promising future after his performance in the Club World Cup. The white team's striker finished the competition by scoring four goals and showing his great talent. He made excellent off-the-ball movements, provided assists, and showed defensive solidarity, working hard with high pressing.

Last year, with the reserve team, Castilla, he scored 25 goals in 36 matches in Primera RFEF, and with the first team, he was key in Leganés in the Copa del Rey knockout round. His goal in stoppage time allowed Real Madrid to advance to the semifinals of the cup competition. At 21 years old, Gonzalo García has seen his value in the soccer market skyrocket.

| @gonzalogarcia7_

Gonzalo's value on Transfermarkt, just a year ago, was estimated at €1 million (1 million euros), and now his value is €8 million (8 million euros). The white team's striker's breakthrough has arrived, and it has come under the guidance of the new coach, Xabi Alonso. He has earned a place in the squad. In addition, the signing of the "9" Florentino Pérez wanted will not take place.

Nick Woltemade says goodbye to Madrid: more minutes for Gonzalo

The center forward from Stuttgart, Nick Woltemade is the new player for Newcastle, who have paid more than €80 million (80 million euros) to the German club Stuttgart. The international arrives at St James Park, a multi-million euro deal that will be financed by the transfer of Alexander Isak to Liverpool. The agreement is closed, and the German striker will travel to England soon to undergo the required medical examination.

Woltemade, 23 years old, established himself last season as a goal scorer for Stuttgart, managing to score 17 goals in 33 matches. His great season and his stats earned him a draft to the senior national team, making his debut last June. Real Madrid had shown interest in signing him, but the outcome of the deal has not been favorable for the white team.

Florentino Pérez misses out on signing

Nick Woltemade's name was on Real Madrid's radar, and there were rumors that Xabi Alonso had requested his signing. A young striker with great potential, good link-up play, and aerial ability, Woltemade was on Madrid's radar. Stuttgart's initial intention was to keep their talented striker, but Newcastle's multi-million euro offer changed everything.

Xabi Alonso requested a striker upon his arrival at Bernabéu. However, the emergence of Gonzalo García made him reconsider his request. In the end, Nick Woltemade will head to the Premier League for a fixed fee of €80 million (80 million euros) and €5 million (5 million euros) in add-ons, an unbeatable offer. Meanwhile, Gonzalo García can breathe easier and knows that now he will have more opportunities to prove his quality.