Official, Florentino Pérez cuts off 2 heads at Real Madrid: Xabi Alonso has asked for it

Real Madrid wants to win the Champions League again and, to achieve this, Florentino Pérez is drawing up a truly ambitious plan. His first step has been to shake things up and replace Carlo Ancelotti with Xabi Alonso. A change that, for now, is working wonderfully.

The Basque has arrived at Bernabéu with new ideas, methods, and approaches that are generating a lot of excitement among fans. However, Florentino Pérez wants more and, even though the transfer window has already closed, the president is already working on the 2026/2027 season.

Florentino Pérez's idea was to make a few more signings this summer, but the overcrowding in certain areas prevented it. The defense, for example, has been the most complicated line to strengthen, because the necessary departures did not happen. With Trent, Huijsen, and Carreras as regulars, the last spot must be shared among Militao, Antonio Rüdiger, David Alaba, and Asencio, and Florentino has made the decision to let two of them leave.

Antonio Rüdiger and David Alaba will make way for the most desired signing

Florentino Pérez has already set the course: Antonio Rüdiger and David Alaba are the main candidates to leave next summer. Both finish their contracts in 2026, and following the club's policy with players over 30 years old, renewals are negotiated year by year. That situation makes it easier for them to be the ones sacrificed to make room for the signing Xabi Alonso has requested.

Although Antonio Rüdiger and David Alaba have been important at different times, Florentino Pérez believes that the time has come to rejuvenate the defense. Thus, the German and the Austrian will leave the white club next summer. In their place, a Liverpool center-back highly rated by Xabi Alonso will arrive.

Ibrahima Konaté, the main target for Real Madrid

In this context, the name of Ibrahima Konaté appears, the French center-back from Liverpool whose contract ends in 2026. Florentino Pérez has been working on his signing for months and considers it an absolute priority to make a qualitative leap in the back line. Meanwhile, the player has rejected several renewal offers and would be delighted to arrive as a free agent at Bernabéu.

However, for his arrival to be possible, Real Madrid will have to free up space in the heart of the defense. Antonio Rüdiger and David Alaba will have to leave. Konaté is considered the perfect player to partner Dean Huijsen, who has established himself as an undisputed starter at the beginning of the season.

Florentino Pérez gives the green light to the signing of Ibrahima Konaté

Real Madrid doesn't want to wait until the last minute. The sporting management is aware that if they wait too long, other European giants could get ahead. Therefore, Florentino Pérez's idea is to have the deal secured during the first days of January.

Thus, barring any surprises, next summer will bring drastic changes to the central defense. Florentino Pérez has already decided: Rüdiger and Alaba will say goodbye, and Ibrahima Konaté will arrive to strengthen a defense set to lead Xabi Alonso's new era.