Vital meeting at Real Madrid, Xabi Alonso confirms it: 'I've spoken with...'

Xabi Alonso has arrived at Real Madrid, making significant changes to the group's dynamics. To begin with, he has set new training schedules, with longer and more demanding sessions aimed at increasing the physical level compared to previous years. His obsession is for the team not to falter during the decisive stretches of the season, thus being able to compete for all the titles at stake.

To achieve this goal, in addition to the methodological change, Xabi Alonso also requested a series of signings that, for the most part, have arrived: Trent, Huijsen, Álvaro Carreras, and Mastantuono. The white locker room has thus undergone notable changes that are already starting to have consequences. In just three matchdays of La Liga, one can sense the idea the coach has in mind.

Rotation is one of his weapons, but in some positions the decisions seem final. At left back, for example, Xabi Alonso has already made it clear what his choice is.

Álvaro Carreras is the best option for the left flank

While on the right side Carvajal and Trent have alternated, on the left flank there is no debate. Álvaro Carreras, signed from Benfica for 55 million euros, has played absolutely every match since the start of the season. His offensive projection, combined with the defensive solidity he has shown, has immediately convinced the coach and the fans.

However, Álvaro Carreras's emergence leaves Fran García as the main casualty. The Spanish left back, who played a prominent role in the Club World Cup with Xabi Alonso, still hasn't made his official debut this season. Despite his effort in training and having delivered in the past, the reality is that as of today he is the second option for the coach from Tolosa.

Xabi Alonso has had a talk with Fran García

Aware of the tension this situation may cause, Xabi Alonso decided to meet personally with Fran García, as he acknowledged in a press conference. The coach from Tolosa wanted to convey trust to him despite the lack of minutes.

"I've spoken with Fran García and he's ready. Both he and Asencio and Alaba haven't had any playing time, but these are tough decisions. He's very professional in training and he gives me the certainty of knowing that when we need him he'll be there", Xabi publicly assured.

The conversation reflects Xabi Alonso's intention to keep the entire squad connected. He knows the season is long and that he will need all his footballers. Fran García, although for now is far behind Álvaro Carreras, will have his chance sooner rather than later.

The competition between Álvaro Carreras and Fran García raises the level

At Real Madrid they understand that this kind of competition can only benefit the group. Álvaro Carreras has earned the coach's trust, but Fran García is a reliable alternative. The demands imposed by Alonso force everyone to work at their best every day at Valdebebas.

The season has only just begun and there is still much to be decided. However, for now, there is a clear owner at left back: Álvaro Carreras. Fran García's challenge will be to wait for his chance and show that he can also be decisive in Real Madrid's new project.