Luis de la Fuente knocks out Real Madrid: he's handed Barça a top signing

At this moment, sports news revolves around international commitments. The best national teams in the world will meet in the coming days for the 2026 World Cup qualifying phase. The most important tournament on the planet, held every four years, is just around the corner and Luis de la Fuente has already made his first decisions.

To the surprise of many, in Spain's squad list for the matches against Bulgaria and Türkiye, Joan García has been left out, considered by many to be the best Spanish goalkeeper. This is a truly strange decision, especially because De la Fuente keeps a good relationship with Joan.

In fact, according to the outlet Don Balón, Luis de la Fuente even advised Joan García not to sign for Madrid because he was born to play for Barça. This advice reflects the trust the coach has in the goalkeeper, but paradoxically, it doesn't translate into opportunities with Spain's national team.

Joan García, the best Spanish goalkeeper, without reward

Last season, Joan García had already done more than enough to be drafted by Luis de la Fuente. His level between the posts was one of the most outstanding in the national championship, earning him the label of the country's most promising goalkeeper. However, neither then nor now has he received the reward of a draft.

Many thought that, after his recent signing for Barça, the call would be immediate. His arrival at Camp Nou seemed to be the definitive step to enter Luis de la Fuente's plans. However, the coach has preferred to keep his trust in the usual players, leaving Joan García waiting for an opportunity.

Fierce competition in the goal

The good form of Unai Simón, David Raya, and Álex Remiro partly explains the coach's decision. All three have shown security and consistency in every training camp, so Luis de la Fuente doesn't see it necessary to make changes at this time. This situation, while logical, generates debate among fans and analysts.

The goalkeeper position is one of the most competitive in Spain's national team, and breaking that dynamic requires time and patience. Thus, Joan García has no choice but to keep working and prove with FC Barcelona that he can be a safe bet on the biggest stages.

An opportunity that may come sooner or later

Despite his absence from this draft, no one doubts that Joan García will eventually make his debut with Spain's national team. He is only 23 years old and has a bright future ahead, which makes him a natural candidate for the next cycle of La Roja.

For now, he must focus on settling in at Barça and confirming that he has the level to be an undisputed starter at Camp Nou. If he succeeds, sooner or later the call from Luis de la Fuente will come, because a goalkeeper of his talent can't be left out of Spain's national team for long.