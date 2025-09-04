Barça of the present, but above all of the future, is starting to move forward, and proof of this is the latest deal closed by Joan Laporta, which will generate significant revenue for the club. Marc Bernal has been the main protagonist: He still hasn't made his debut under Hansi Flick, because he is still recovering from his knee injury, but Joan Laporta trusts him a lot. The 18-year-old midfielder from Berga, who has a valid contract, already has a first-team registration and number, and soon he will be the protagonist of another development: more money for Joan Laporta.

Despite not having played a single minute during preseason, Marc Bernal is one of Barça's major "signings" for this season, which has started off irregularly. Barça's plan, led by Joan Laporta, is clear: Marc Bernal is the club's future and they want to renew his contract until 2029 now that he is already 18 years old. In addition, Barça has taken steps to give him a first-team number: Marc Bernal will wear the number "22", which is expected to generate significant revenue from jersey sales.

"I don't want to have you in the friendlies, I want to have you for the next 15 years," Flick told Marc Bernal during preseason. The Berga native started last season as a starter and established himself with Flick, but he suffered a serious injury at Rayo's stadium that kept him out all year. Now, almost fully recovered, Barça has his contract renewal on track, he will enjoy a first-team number and is one step away from playing again: He could get the green light after the break.

Official, Marc Bernal's deal is done: Joan Laporta rubs his hands, more money

Barça already confirms that Marc Bernal's deal is done: The La Masia product has a first-team registration, so Joan Laporta can already start selling jerseys. The young 18-year-old midfielder has been officially registered by FC Barcelona to compete in LaLiga as a first-team member. Bernal leaves the reserve squad, changes his number to "22" and gets ready to return after a year out with injury.

FC Barcelona has marked a milestone in Marc Bernal's career. The 18-year-old midfielder has been registered in LaLiga as a first-team member, leaving his reserve registration and confirming his position under Flick's management.

With this change, he will wear the number "22", after having used 28 last season before his serious knee injury. Previously, the number "22" had been used by Ilkay Gündogan, who in this past transfer window left Manchester City to sign for Turkish club Galatasaray.