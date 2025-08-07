Official announcement from TV3 after the latest update on Ter Stegen: '3 new faces at Barça'

3Cat, formerly known as TV3, is the public television of Catalonia and has been responsible for launching a worldwide exclusive linked to Ter Stegen, goalkeeper for FC Barcelona. Barça officially announced this Thursday that Ter Stegen, until now the first captain, is no longer so on a temporary basis, as a disciplinary procedure has been opened against him. It should be remembered that Ter Stegen has refused to sign a medical report indicating that he will be out for 4 months (4 meses), since he believes he will be ready to compete in 3 (3 meses).

After the official statement from Barça, which has caused a lot of commotion on social media, TV3 has published a real bomb about the team, which will return to the field this Sunday. According to TV3, Barça and especially Joan Laporta, are very disappointed with a Ter Stegen who remains upset about the signing of Joan García, the new starting goalkeeper. The German feels betrayed and, for now, doesn't want his registration to be used to sign new players such as Marcus Rashford or the former Perico footballer Joan García.

| @FCBarcelona

Barça has issued an official statement this time, assuring that they have decided to remove "temporarily" the first team captaincy from Ter Stegen for not signing the report of his absence. The Culer club has also clarified that the decision was agreed upon with the sporting management and the staff led by Hansi Flick, who has not yet spoken with Ter Stegen.

Official announcement from TV3 after the latest on Ter Stegen: "3 new faces at Barça"

Barça's statement comes hours after Ter Stegen left the Ciutat Esportiva. The German attended training this morning, but did so apart from the group, as he is still recovering from his back surgery. After this statement, TV3 has hinted that Barça are working on the arrival or, rather, the promotion of 3 new faces who would become team captains.

According to TV3, after Ter Stegen's farewell to the captain's armband, Barça have Frenkie de Jong, Pedri, or Iñigo Martínez, who would replace the German as group spokesperson. For now, nothing is confirmed, as it is expected that the locker room will choose the name of Barça's next first captain.

Hansi Flick already explained, during the preseason tour in Asia, that the team would vote in Barcelona. The vote is expected to take place before Sunday, as Barça will present themselves to their fans this coming weekend in the Gamper against Como. According to TV3, Barça wanted to remove the captaincy from Ter Stegen to prevent him from giving a speech to the Culer fans before the match in question.