The winter transfer market of 2025 is just hours away from ending, and Barça, led by Joan Laporta, already confirms that there will be no last-minute signings. During this winter, several names have been strongly rumored to sign for Barça, but Rashford and Asensio are undoubtedly the closest. Rashford and Asensio were very appealing to Barça and Joan Laporta, but the club had no salary margin, and therefore, both ended up signing for Aston Villa.

Joan Laporta didn't want to rush and, consequently, didn't go crazy to finalize the arrivals of Rashford and Marco Asensio, players who would have arrived on loan. Joan Laporta is already moving on and completely forgets about Rashford and Asensio: he confirms it by closing the first big signing of the summer, coming in June 2025, it's closed. Barça didn't want to rush and prioritized the renewals of Gavi, Pedri, and Ronald Araújo, something they could do after returning to 1:1 in LaLiga EA Sports.

| Europa Press

The Barça of Joan Laporta faces the final stretch of the transfer market with a clear objective on the table: to secure the signing of a top-level left winger. The names of Marcus Rashford and Marco Asensio dominate the news at Barça, but the club has forgotten about them and is now focusing on the summer market. Joan Laporta seeks to forget the failed signing of Marcus Rashford and, consequently, wants to close the dream signing: he will reject PSG to arrive in June 2025, everything is agreed.

Neither Rashford nor Asensio, Barça closes another even better signing: "The turnaround is radical, Joan Laporta has confirmed it..."

First it was Marcus Rashford, and hours later, it was Marco Asensio, current PSG player who will play on loan at Aston Villa. Both strikers, important on a global level, were rumored to strengthen Barça's ranks, but Joan Laporta's dream signing will be something entirely different. He will come after rejecting PSG and, according to 'e-Notícies', it could be finalized in the coming hours, although it will be official in June 2025, when the current official season ends.

Marcus Rashford and Marco Asensio were Barça's two main options to strengthen before the winter transfer market closed, but everything has taken a U-turn. Barça is looking for a left winger to improve Hansi Flick's squad, and Joan Laporta, the total and absolute leader of the club, is already working to close the dream signing. Joan Laporta didn't want to rush and chose to forget about Rashford and Asensio: "they're not worth it, they would arrive on loan and now is not the time to spend", sources say.

Neither Rashford nor Asensio, Joan Laporta closes another signing for Barça: 'June 2025'

The season is long, and Barça wanted to sign, but Joan Laporta has put the brakes on, and the club will not close any signings before the winter market closes. Well, rather, they won't close anything for now, as Barça is indeed close to confirming a signing that would be for June 2025, barring any surprises and radical changes. Joan Laporta continues to lead the club, and proof of this is that he has put the brakes on this transfer market: better not to experiment, summer is being prepared.

Neither Rashford nor Asensio: both arrive on loan at English Aston Villa and, therefore, will not play for Barça under Flick. Barça did have real interest in them, but no player wanted to leave the ship, and therefore, Barça had no salary margin for it. Now Joan Laporta is already focusing on June 2025: the winger that the president likes the most is coming, neither Rashford nor Asensio will be culers in the short term.

Joan Laporta concludes the winter transfer market, but will take advantage of these last hours to negotiate with Athletic Club for Nico Williams, a Navarrese winger who will be a culer. This digital outlet can confirm that the younger of the Williams brothers will sign for Barça: neither Rashford nor Asensio, the one chosen by Joan Laporta is the forward from Athletic Club. Barça, especially Joan Laporta, is being key in the operation: Nico Williams says "yes, I do" and will wear Barça's colors starting in June 2025, already confirmed.