Joan Laporta puts a cross on him and Raphinha pays for him to return to Barça: 'He can't...'

Raphinha, left winger and captain of the first team of Barça, has become one of the new and great heavyweights in the locker room led by Hansi Flick. The Brazilian is having a great season on the field, but he is also leaving many gestures and details that show he is a true reference in Joan Laporta's Barça. The latest of these has gone viral in recent hours, as it has been leaked that Raphinha wanted to put money from his own pocket to convince Joan Laporta, the culer president.

Joan Laporta, as president, must make many decisions, but one of these directly affects Barça's first team, which competes to win titles being local at Montjuïc. In these recent Liga EA Sports matches, Barça has struggled a lot to win and earn points at their stadium, a reason some players link to a peculiar situation. This situation is caused and decided by Joan Laporta, who has considered leaving out the cheering section, usually present at Montjuïc and, formerly, at Camp Nou.

| @FCBarcelona

Why has Joan Laporta crossed out the cheering section? Because this group, loyal to all Barça matches, doesn't fulfill their agreed duties. The cheering section was disabled after breaching their agreements with Barça and not paying the fines their chants incurred: the value of the sanctions is 21,000 euros. Faced with this situation, Barça asked them to assume this amount, and upon not accepting it, Joan Laporta decided to leave them without access, which makes the atmosphere colder.

Joan Laporta crosses them out and Raphinha pays for them to return to Barça: "He can't..."

Joan Laporta crossed out this famous 'Espai d'Animació', which also usually sang and protested against the president, and this is where Raphinha, the Brazilian forward, came into play. As Barça's captain, Raphinha notices that, without the cheering section, the atmosphere is colder and, therefore, the Brazilian wanted to talk to Joan Laporta to make him reconsider.

In fact, according to 'Relevo', Raphinha wanted to pay the sanctions of the cheering section so they could return to the stadium in this final stretch of the season.

Raphinha wanted to personally pay the fine that the Barça cheering section had, which amounted to about 21,000 euros. The Brazilian has won over the culers with his decisive talent on the field, but also with actions like these that show he is a true blaugrana.

According to 'Info blaugrana' on X (formerly Twitter), the group in question "appreciated the gesture and acknowledged they expected someone like him to take this step for the club".