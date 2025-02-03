Gavi bids farewell to his best partner: Pep Guardiola wins, Manchester City pays

Gavi has established himself as one of the brightest gems of La Masia in recent years. At just 20 years old, the Andalusian has managed to win over FC Barcelona's fans thanks to his grit, passion, dedication, commitment, and, of course, his immense quality. Additionally, internally he has also proven to be one of the youngest leaders in the locker room, always willing to step up and help his teammates at all times.

In football terms, Gavi has shown that he is destined to leave a mark after winning the Golden Boy, and being compared to Barça legends like Xavi and Iniesta. In this regard, even though his love for the Barça jersey is beyond doubt, his evolution has been so astonishing several teams have shown interest in signing him.

| Europapress

One of those clubs is Manchester City, which has shown a clear interest in Gavi. Pep Guardiola is looking for ways to strengthen the midfield after Rodri's departure, and Gavi has always been among their desires. However, City's coach knows that signing Gavi is practically an impossible mission due to his status at Barça, so he has decided to change his target.

Pep Guardiola sets sights on Gavi's best partner

Faced with the impossibility of signing Gavi, Pep Guardiola has decided to focus on another player he knows perfectly well and who also trained at La Masia: Nico González. The pivot debuted with Barça's first team under Koeman's direction in 2021, just a few days before Gavi did. However, despite his enormous potential, Nico decided to move to Porto in search of more opportunities.

Now, Manchester City is willing to pay Nico González's release clause, which amounts to 60 million euros. A piece of news that has surprised, as FC Barcelona still holds 40% of his rights and will get a good chunk. However, this sale, which occurs on the last day of the transfer market, will mean that Gavi can't reunite with his best partner.

Nico González bids farewell to Gavi

Nico González's departure to Manchester City marks the end of an era for Barça. Nico, who was once called to be Sergio Busquets's replacement and to form a duo with Gavi, is going to the Premier League for 60 million. A scenario that makes it almost impossible for him to return to Camp Nou someday.

Thus, Gavi will have to continue his journey at Barça without his best midfield partner. Pep Guardiola takes Nico González, a key piece in their plan to strengthen City. However, 40% of the operation will go to the Catalan club's coffers.