Maximum happiness for Rodrygo after what happened: Kylian Mbappé applauds the decision

The past few months have been a real rollercoaster of emotions for Rodrygo. He went from being untouchable for Ancelotti to being halfway out of Real Madrid. Both Xabi Alonso and Florentino Pérez gave the green light to his departure, but no offer met the club's demands.

In the end, since no suitable proposal arrived, Rodrygo will remain at Real Madrid. It's true that he barely played at all in the Club World Cup, but now that his future is secured, everything has changed. The Brazilian is facing this stage with renewed motivation and Xabi Alonso knows it, so he has already made the first important decision regarding the matter.

| Europa Press

Rodrygo's new role surprises

After the rumors and the pressure, Rodrygo has achieved his goal: to stay at Real Madrid. He'll do so by playing many minutes in a new position. Specifically, as we already saw against Oviedo, Xabi has decided that the "11" will play on the left wing, an area that has belonged to Vinícius Júnior until now.

This idea responds to the need for both to recover their best form. The Basque coach wants Rodrygo and Vinícius Júnior to compete with each other for a starting spot. This situation will undoubtedly benefit Real Madrid, since internal competition will make both give their all in every match.

Kylian Mbappé applauds: now he's the only untouchable

In the new approach, Kylian Mbappé has become the only untouchable in the Merengue locker room. His prominence is such that now the battle for minutes is between the two Brazilians. The reality is that Rodrygo and Vinícius Júnior are competing to join Mbappé in the attacking front.

Xabi sees this rivalry as a stimulus for both to perform at their best. It allows tactical flexibility and favors sustainable performance throughout the long season. Kylian Mbappé, meanwhile, applauds the decision, since he believes Rodrygo deserves a chance to show he can also play on the left.

| Europa Press

Kylian Mbappé prefers Rodrygo over Vinícius Júnior

Kylian Mbappé, thanks to his recent performances, has become the undisputed leader of Real Madrid. His influence is total and Xabi Alonso's duty is to surround him in the best possible way. That's why, seeing his connection with Rodrygo, the Basque coach hasn't hesitated.

Rodrygo has gone from being on the verge of leaving to being a reliable alternative for Real Madrid's attack. However, if he wants to play regularly, he knows he'll have to make the most of his opportunities. Vinícius Júnior seems to be waking up from his lethargy and, if he succeeds, he'll be unstoppable again, so it'll be difficult for Xabi to decide to leave him on the bench.