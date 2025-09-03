Thibaut Courtois, surprised like everyone: he was the best with Ancelotti and now he doesn't even play

The mentality in the Real Madrid locker room has taken a U-turn in recent months. Xabi Alonso's arrival has completely changed the group's dynamic. The players' attitude is now different, much more intense and committed than in the final stretch of last season with Ancelotti.

In the first three matchdays of the new season, we've seen a Real Madrid that's very hungry. All the players are willing to give their all, and that's starting to pay off in the form of results. It seems clear that Xabi has managed to convey that passion that Ancelotti couldn't instill in the locker room last season.

| Europa Press, E-Noticies

The defensive improvement is remarkable, but Thibaut Courtois remains the best

One of the most notable aspects of this transformation is defensive reliability. With Ancelotti, injuries had turned the defense into a real mess. Thibaut Courtois, despite his impossible saves, couldn't do more to keep the white ship afloat.

Now, with Xabi Alonso on the bench, everything has changed and Thibaut Courtois is celebrating it. Thanks to the new signings, the team shows solidity at the back and a reassuring collective commitment. However, there's a detail that the fans still don't fully understand and that generates debate.

The mysterious case of Raúl Asencio

Despite last season's poor defensive performance, the emergence of Raúl Asencio was great news for Real Madrid. The young homegrown center-back had to step up due to defensive absences and proved to be a fast, forceful, and effective center-back. Last year, his presence helped Thibaut Courtois a lot in some critical situations and he ended up being an undisputed starter.

This season, Raúl Asencio has disappeared. In the first three matchdays of LaLiga, he hasn't played a single minute under Xabi Alonso. His future seems far from Bernabéu in the long term, especially considering the club's plans to strengthen the defense.

Raúl Asencio will have to leave, next summer a new guardian will arrive for Thibaut Courtois

Real Madrid is considering signing Ibrahima Konaté on a free transfer next summer. Xabi Alonso has asked the club to sign him due to the doubts surrounding Rüdiger and Militao, which leaves Raúl Asencio completely sentenced. Everything indicates that the homegrown player will have to pack his bags next summer.

Meanwhile, Dean Huijsen has burst onto the scene in defense and has established himself as the best protector of Thibaut Courtois. Meanwhile, Raúl Asencio has been relegated to the background and has had no opportunities to prove his worth. Xabi sees him more as a backup option, but not as a reliable piece for the immediate present.