Confirmed, Ferran Torres has gotten himself into big trouble: 'Because of him...'

The season hasn't started off well for Barça, as the draw in Vallecas against Rayo has exposed the team's great defensive fragility at this moment. The best player of the match was Joan García, who saved the Catalans from a certain defeat with his outstanding interventions, proving to be a TOP goalkeeper. In addition, at the institutional level, the noise created by the possible departure of Fermín López hasn't helped generate an atmosphere of calm and trust.

It's clear that Hansi Flick has a lot of work ahead if he wants to get the team running at the same level as last season. One of the areas he needs to focus on is the attack, with Ferran Torres demanding Robert Lewandowski's spot. The Valencian forward from Barça has taken advantage of the Polish player's injury to start in the league opener and has replied with two goals in three matchdays.

As a result of this situation, and according to information from the magazine Don Balón, Robert Lewandowski is reportedly very upset about being benched in Vallecas. The "9" has been injured for the first two matchdays, but he expected to get more minutes in the third. Hansi Flick put him on the field in the final moments of the match with hardly any time to make an impact.

Confirmed, Ferran Torres has gotten into serious trouble: Robert Lewandowski will be benched because of him

Robert Lewandowski, despite being 37 years old, remains one of the best strikers in the world. He showed it last season, scoring the impressive figure of 42 goals in all competitions, numbers within reach of very few. However, this season Hansi Flick wants to manage his minutes better to keep him fresh for the most decisive part of the season and avoid losing him to injury as happened last year.

In this regard, following the information from Don Balón, it seems that Robert Lewandowski didn't take it well to come on in the final minutes in Vallecas with practically no time to do anything. In addition, there's another problem with the Polish player, as it seems that several players in the locker room prefer Ferran Torres on the field. The "7" is more supportive in defensive tasks and doesn't openly complain with dismissive gestures when there's a play he doesn't like.

Robert Lewandowski responds to the rumors

In recent hours, Robert Lewandowski has stepped up to give his version and try to calm things down. Surprisingly, and contrary to the information published by Don Balón, the "9" fully understands his role as a substitute. In fact, according to his words, "this year I'm facing my situation differently: I'm not focusing on the amount of minutes, but on the quality".

This way, it seems that we could be witnessing a change of era in the Barça attacking line. If what Robert Lewandowski says is true, it's because Hansi Flick has spoken with him about his new role. We'll have to pay close attention, but everything suggests that, at this moment, Ferran Torres is ahead and is set to be the starter.