La Masia is a true talent factory, and proof of this is that Barça keeps transferring young prospects to other clubs across the continent. The latest to acquire one of these La Masia gems is Mallorca, which will leave Barça without one of Lamine Yamal's best friends. The new "10" at Barça already knows that Mallorca has taken his great friend, but above all, one of the great future projects of La Masia.

Barça is going through a complicated economic moment, and until they return to Camp Nou, some painful departures will be seen. One of these is that of one of Lamine Yamal's best friends, who will sign for Mallorca and will become Arrasate's new pupil. It is precisely Mallorca that also acquired the rights to Pablo Torre, former Barça footballer who will receive a visit from the culer club in the first league matchday.

| Europa Press

La Masia keeps producing talent and other major clubs, both from Spain and the rest of Europe, keep incorporating it. In this case, it has been Mallorca, Barça's next rival in LaLiga, which has secured the services of one of Lamine Yamal's best friends: a true gem. Mallorca already completed the signing of Torre, keeps working on bringing in reserve team youth player Jan Virgili, and now has finalized the arrival of one of Yamal's great friends.

Mallorca pays and leaves Barça without La Masia's gem: Lamine Yamal says goodbye

Just like Barça, Mallorca is completing a great transfer window, closing deals such as Pablo Torre, the Cantabrian player who now belongs to the Balearic club. Torre won't be the only culer to arrive at Mallorca in this transfer window, because Arrasate has already convinced another young La Masia star from FC Barcelona. Lamine Yamal already knows: one of his best friends, a great La Masia gem, is leaving Barça and will sign for Mallorca, which will soon receive a visit from Barça.

The transfer window remains open even though the LaLiga EA Sports championship kicks off this very week, which allows for interesting moves to still take place. Barça needed to sell in order to register signings such as Joan García and Marcus Rashford, something they have managed to do in recent days. First it was Iñigo Martínez, new Al-Nassr player, and now it will be Héctor Fort, for whom Mallorca will pay about €3 million for 50% of the player.

Barça only wanted to loan Héctor Fort, but they are willing to sell him while keeping rights to the full-back, which will happen this time. Fort, one of Barça's most media-savvy players due to his large number of social media followers, will say goodbye to Lamine Yamal, his best friend in the world of soccer. Mallorca pays and leaves Barça without one of La Masia's gems, although it should be noted that Héctor Fort has never been to the liking of German coach Hansi Flick.