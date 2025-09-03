Joan Laporta activates the deal of the century: €500M for Barça, UEFA gives the OK

The economic situation at Barça wasn't improving, or at least that was how it seemed from the outside, but everything has changed after the latest meeting between president Joan Laporta and UEFA. Barça's revenue is still heavily affected by losses, but something is about to change at Barça: Joan Laporta activates the deal of the century valued at €500 million. Laporta, who has restored his good relationship with UEFA, has received the final OK from Ceferin: Barça will be able to activate a deal, which will be great news for the club.

The great news has been received extremely well at Barça, where everyone was eager to restore a good relationship with UEFA. Joan Laporta and his board are doing everything possible to clean up the accounts and improve Barça's finances: they've achieved this with a TOP deal, €500 million ($545 million). Barça was going through a difficult period financially, but Joan Laporta has solved this situation and Barça is starting to recover, especially thanks to the new Camp Nou.

To activate this deal, which is truly TOP, UEFA's involvement has been key, as they've authorized Joan Laporta, who has gotten his way. Barça has activated several deals in order to comply with 'fair play' rules and to keep registering new signings, but this latest one is massive. Joan Laporta has achieved it after meeting with UEFA: Aleksander Ceferin is doing Barça a huge favor, valued at €500 million ($545 million) to be received soon.

Joan Laporta activates the deal of the century: €500 million for Barça, UEFA gives the OK

Barça is struggling a lot to be able to open Camp Nou on time: the match against Valencia is just around the corner and it seems they won't make it. Barça's plan is clear: play La Liga at Johan Cruyff first and then adapt Montjuïc for the rest of the competition until they can return to Camp Nou. Barça was worried about the UEFA Champions League, since UEFA requires that matches always be played in the same stadium, from start to finish.

Joan Laporta wanted to know UEFA's honest opinion and that's why he met with Aleksander Ceferin, who appreciated the gesture from Barça's president, who was somewhat concerned. The good news didn't take long to arrive, according to an exclusive report by "RAC1": UEFA has given in, so Barça will be able to return to Camp Nou during the knockout stages.

UEFA and Joan Laporta reach an official agreement: "Great deal for Barcelona fans and new signings are coming..."

In other words, Ceferin's UEFA will allow Barça, if they advance to the next stage of the UEFA Champions League, to play the knockout rounds at the new Camp Nou. Meanwhile, if Camp Nou is ready, UEFA will allow Barça to change venues during the same league phase of the UEFA Champions League.

This will allow, among other things, for Barça to have more time to advance the construction work and, once completed, the club will earn a lot of money from "ticketing".

In this regard, sources at Barça confirm that the "great deal of the century", as it's been called, will allow Barça to recover and start earning about €500 million ($545 million) per year. Ceferin and UEFA have already confirmed it: €500 million ($545 million) for Barça after the OK achieved by Joan Laporta.