It's official now, Endrick knows it and goes straight for Xabi Alonso: 'Coach, I...'

The start of the season hasn't been easy at all for Endrick. The great promise of Brazilian soccer, who arrived at Bernabéu last summer for 72 million euros, still hasn't been able to make his debut under Xabi Alonso. An untimely injury prevented him from participating in the Club World Cup, and a relapse frustrated his presence in the first official matches of the season.

Because of this, Endrick has seen Gonzalo García overtake him. The youth academy player took advantage of his opportunity in the Club World Cup and is currently ahead in Xabi Alonso's plans. Although the Brazilian keeps his excitement intact, he knows that he needs a miracle to turn things around.

The opportunity Endrick was waiting for appears

The coming weeks could radically change his situation. The international break is approaching, and Valdebebas will offer an ideal scenario for those looking to prove themselves. Endrick hasn't been drafted by Brazil, which means that he'll be able to keep training under Xabi Alonso to show that he's recovered.

Meanwhile, Gonzalo García has been drafted by the U-21 national team, which will keep him away from Real Madrid for several days. This leaves the way clear for Endrick to take center stage at Valdebebas and earn Xabi Alonso's trust through effort, talent, and commitment. The Brazilian is clear about it and has made it known to his coach: "Coach, I'm going to give my all so you can see what I'm capable of."

Endrick and Gonzalo, only one can remain

There is excitement at the club about Endrick, but also urgency for him to start contributing on the field. The competition is fierce up front, and Xabi Alonso values immediate performance. If the "9" doesn't step up, he could fall behind in a squad full of young talent.

However, Endrick is aware of his potential and is convinced that this break could be his turning point. He'll take advantage of it to work tirelessly on the Valdebebas fields with the goal of being at 100% (100%) after the international break and finally breaking into Xabi Alonso's rotations.

So far, Gonzalo García has been the winning bet. But soccer changes quickly, especially when there's so much talent at stake. If Endrick takes advantage of the youth academy player's absence, he could win back his spot and become a real alternative for Xabi Alonso.