AC Milan offer €30M for a Barça substitute! Deco has already given the green light

The transfer market has come to an end and teams have had more than enough time to complete their operations. Regarding Barça, Deco has managed to finalize several important signings such as Joan García, Marcus Rashford, and Roony Bardghji. The sporting director has succeeded in giving Hansi Flick what the German was looking for within the club's financial possibilities.

Meanwhile, regarding departures, Deco hasn't achieved the objectives that the club had set internally. Due to Barça's financial situation, it was expected that some key locker room figures like Ronald Araújo, Frenkie de Jong, or Lewandowski could leave, but none of them ended up departing.

| FCB

That's why, in the final hours of the market, Deco accepted the €30 million offer that AC Milan had sent. The Lombardy club tried to secure the services of Andreas Christensen at the last moment, but the defender stopped his departure. He is happy at FC Barcelona and knows that Iñigo Martínez's unexpected exit will give him opportunities to play, so he doesn't see the need to pack his bags.

AC Milan's offer convinces Deco, but not Andreas Christensen

The Italian club had made a €30 million offer in the final hours of the market for Andreas Christensen. Deco considered this offer to balance the club's accounts and register pending players in La Liga. However, Christensen has dashed any hopes.

Andreas Christensen is determined to fulfill the year remaining on his contract and fight for his opportunities this season. At San Siro, they needed to strengthen their defensive line and saw the experienced Barça center-back as a good option. The center-back has accumulated more than 250 official matches at the top level across the Premier League, La Liga, and European competitions.

| Europa Press

Andreas Christensen's future

The Danish defender's contract ends next June 30, and if he becomes a free agent, Barça won't receive any financial compensation. Therefore, next January will be Deco's last chance to cash in on the center-back. And AC Milan know it.

Given this scenario, it is most likely that the Italians will try again to sign him during the first weeks of 2026. It remains to be seen whether AC Milan's defensive urgencies will prompt an offer to secure his services in January or, on the contrary, they decide to wait until summer, when he will be a free agent. Meanwhile, Deco will surely try to renew Andreas Christensen to have more room for maneuver and make the best decision.