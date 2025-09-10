Ibrahima Konaté will be Madrid's second signing in 2026: the first one is already signed

Despite the signings made this summer, Real Madrid's board is already looking ahead to 2026. That will be, a year after Xabi Alonso's arrival on the bench, when the new project will truly be complete. The Basque coach has asked for patience, and Florentino Pérez has guaranteed that reinforcements will arrive at the right time.

This summer, important additions have been made, but Xabi Alonso wants more. The new plan is to build a solid team that can aspire to everything for many years. For that, it will be essential to close strategic deals in the medium term.

| Europa Press, E-Noticies

Ibrahima Konaté, Real Madrid's priority target

In this regard, Real Madrid's main target for 2026 is Ibrahima Konaté. The Liverpool center-back's contract ends and he has no intention of renewing it. Starting in January, he will be able to negotiate freely with any club, and Madrid is well positioned.

In fact, several sources close to the player's circle claim that the club already has a pre-agreement with him. Only the signature is missing for the deal to be finalized. If nothing goes wrong, Ibrahima Konaté will wear white in the summer of 2026.

The French defender is highly regarded by Xabi Alonso. His physical strength, anticipation skills, and experience at the top level make him an ideal reinforcement. In addition, Ibrahima Konaté would arrive on a free transfer, which makes him even more attractive for Real Madrid.

Ibrahima Konaté won't be Real Madrid's only signing for 2026

However, despite the advanced stage of negotiations, Ibrahima Konaté won't be the first signing for the new season. The honor of opening the market in 2026 will go to a familiar face. We're talking about Nico Paz.

The Argentine attacking midfielder is shining in Serie A with Como. His level has surprised both insiders and outsiders, and he is already considered one of the best players in the Italian league. At just 21 years old, Nico Paz is destined to be a world star.

Real Madrid was very clever when they allowed his departure. The contract included several buy-back clauses that will now be decisive. Thanks to this, Florentino Pérez will be able to bring him back for just €10 million.

The deal is already done and Nico Paz will return to Bernabéu in 2026. Florentino Pérez has thus secured the return of a talent trained in the club's youth academy for a very low price. Without a doubt, he will be a highly valuable reinforcement for Xabi Alonso.

Therefore, Real Madrid's first signing in 2026 will be Nico Paz. After him, if everything goes as expected, Ibrahima Konaté's arrival will be confirmed. Two moves that strengthen the present and secure the team's future.